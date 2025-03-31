HelixIntel Introduces Location Reservations: An Easier Way to Manage Facility Spaces

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel, a leading provider of facility management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Location Reservations, a new feature designed to streamline the way organizations manage and prepare their facility spaces. This update allows users to reserve specific locations within their facilities and link work orders directly to those reservations.

"We developed Location Reservations to eliminate the hassle of coordinating facility use while ensuring maintenance teams stay ahead of scheduling needs," said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel. "This feature was inspired by direct feedback from our users, who needed a better way to manage shared spaces. By centralizing reservations and work orders, we’re making it easier than ever to keep spaces organized and event-ready."

Why This Matters

Previously, teams had to track space reservations manually, leading to scheduling conflicts and inefficient workflows. Now, Location Reservations brings everything into one platform, ensuring that spaces are properly scheduled, prepared, and maintained—reducing last-minute confusion and enhancing overall facility management.

With this feature, staff can submit reservation requests, maintenance teams can review and approve them, and work orders can be linked directly to each reservation. Its built-in communication tools further enhance coordination, ensuring streamlined execution between teams.

Key Benefits of Location Reservations

Simplified Space Management: Easily reserve locations for specific times.

Easily reserve locations for specific times. Linked Work Orders: Keep setup, cleanup, and maintenance tasks on track.

Keep setup, cleanup, and maintenance tasks on track. Real-Time Communication: Use built-in comments for seamless coordination.

Use built-in comments for seamless coordination. Automated Notifications: Stay informed about upcoming events and related tasks.

HelixIntel’s Location Reservations streamline coordination between maintenance teams and event organizers. By addressing real-world challenges, this feature enables organizations to efficiently schedule and manage their facilities with confidence.

For more information about Location Reservations and other HelixIntel solutions, visit www.helixintel.com.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel, based in Buffalo, NY, is an innovative CMMS that assists businesses in efficiently organizing, tracking, and maintaining their assets. Its intuitive platform simplifies maintenance workflows across industries and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. With tools like work order management, HelixIntel enhances asset performance, reduces risks, and drives long-term success.

