NPIP and HelixIntel Expand Access to Proactive Maintenance Tools for Washington Nonprofits

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Non Profit Insurance Program (NPIP) to bring HelixCMMS to nonprofit organizations with housing operations and independent schools throughout Washington State. This access is included within NPIP members’ current premium cost, enabling organizations to strengthen maintenance operations without adding financial burden or shifting resources away from community-serving missions.

The partnership was brokered by Clear Risk Solutions, a trusted administrator of risk pools across the Pacific Northwest.

This initiative marks a meaningful advancement in connecting insurance providers with the maintenance teams they support, a model that aligns closely with Clear Risk Solutions’ long-standing commitment to proactive risk management. By helping nonprofits anticipate and address maintenance needs earlier, the partnership supports more reliable facilities and stronger communities.

NPIP, created by nonprofits for nonprofits, has a long history of empowering organizations with the tools and resources needed to navigate risk. Integrating HelixCMMS into the support offered to members strengthens that ability by giving organizations modern tools to prevent rather than react.

“Our work with NPIP reflects a shared commitment to strengthen nonprofits operations and their ability to serve communities,” said Matthew Rutter, Chief Operations Officer at HelixIntel. “By expanding access to HelixCMMS, we’re helping diverse organizations plan proactively, reduce surprises, and redirect more of their energy toward mission.”

Designed around the day-to-day realities of facility operations, HelixCMMS gives organizations greater visibility into their maintenance needs and supports smoother, more predictable environments for staff, volunteers, and communities.

“Clear Risk Solutions is focused on delivering practical, forward-thinking tools that make a measurable difference for the organizations we serve,” said Sarah McDonnell, NPIP Pool Administrator at Clear Risk Solutions. “Partnering with HelixIntel allows us to further our mission of supporting strong, resilient nonprofits through proactive maintenance and smart risk practices.”

Together, HelixIntel, NPIP, and Clear Risk Solutions are helping nonprofits build more reliable operational foundations, ensuring organizations can stay focused on what matters most: serving their communities with stability, purpose, and impact.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit helixintel.com.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in predictive risk management for the insurance industry. Its proprietary approach prioritizes proactive protection through prediction and prevention strategies. As part of its platform, HelixIntel offers HelixCMMS, a comprehensive solution built to support preventive maintenance, streamline workflows, and reduce long-term risk for organizations across a wide range of sectors.

About NPIP

Created by and for nonprofit organizations, the Non Profit Insurance Program (NPIP) provides stable, affordable insurance and proactive risk management resources to nonprofits across Washington State. NPIP’s member-driven model emphasizes shared stability, responsible membership, and mission-aligned support that helps organizations protect their operations and serve their communities with confidence.

About Clear Risk Solutions

Clear Risk Solutions provides insurance program administration and risk management services for pools, programs, and carriers across the Pacific Northwest. With more than 40 years of experience, the organization delivers tailored solutions that combine underwriting, claims, and risk management expertise to help clients protect assets and reduce exposure.

Media Contact

Cailyn McLennan

Sr. Marketing Director

Cailyn.McLennan@helixintel.com