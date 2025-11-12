Washington Schools Gain Access to Modern Maintenance Technology Through SIAW and HelixIntel Partnership

Key Takeaways:

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Schools Insurance Association of Washington (SIAW) to deliver its Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to nearly 40 K–12 public school districts across Washington.

Through this partnership, SIAW members now have access to HelixIntel’s suite of tools that empowers facilities teams to shift from reactive to proactive operations. This access is included within SIAW members’ current premium cost, allowing districts to invest more of their resources directly into student success and facility improvement.

“Maintenance isn’t just about repairs, it’s a strategic approach to preventing issues before they impact learning environments,” said Matthew Rutter, Chief Operations Officer at HelixIntel. “Through this partnership with SIAW and Clear Risk Solutions, Washington school districts gain a powerful resource to enhance safety, plan for the long term, and allocate resources more effectively.”

SIAW, a member-owned risk pool, is dedicated to supporting Washington schools with risk management, loss control, and claims management services.

The partnership was brokered by Clear Risk Solutions, a trusted administrator of risk pools across the Pacific Northwest.

“At Clear Risk Solutions, we’re always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to members like SIAW,” said Richard Moore, SIAW Pool Administrator at Clear Risk Solutions. “This partnership with HelixIntel aligns with our commitment to delivering practical, scalable tools that strengthen maintenance practices, reduce risk, and support long-term sustainability for Washington schools.”

The platform not only streamlines daily operations but also enables safer behaviors, incentivizes proactive maintenance, and helps reduce long-term risk exposure. This collaboration underscores HelixIntel’s commitment to delivering intuitive, results-driven technology that makes an immediate impact.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in predictive risk management for the insurance industry. Its proprietary approach transforms risk management by prioritizing proactive protection through prediction and prevention strategies. As part of its platform, HelixIntel offers a robust Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) that digitizes maintenance workflows and enables preventive practices. By combining advanced technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, HelixIntel helps facilities teams reduce claims, extend asset life, and improve efficiency, while enabling insurers to deliver added value, promote safer behaviors, and build stronger customer relationships.

About Clear Risk Solutions

Clear Risk Solutions provides insurance program administration and risk management services for pools, programs, and carriers across the Pacific Northwest. For more than 40 years, the company has delivered tailored solutions that combine coverage, underwriting, claims, and risk management expertise. A Brown & Brown, Inc. company since 2003, Clear Risk Solutions offers expanded insurance products and carrier options to help clients protect assets and reduce risk.

About SIAW

The Schools Insurance Association of Washington (SIAW), formed in 1995 with seven founding school districts, is a property and liability risk pooling program for school districts with enrollments in excess of 2,000 students. SIAW currently includes nearly 40 school districts. There is an eight-member board, elected by the membership, which governs the program. SIAW’s focus is to keep rates affordable for its members while providing excellent services to help keep losses to a minimum. This philosophy allows members to keep more of their money in the district where it can do the most good.

