HelixIntel and USIP Partner to Strengthen Maintenance Operations for Small and Mid-Sized School Districts

HelixIntel's CMMS is available to small and mid-sized school districts in Washington through a partnership with USIP and Clear Risk Solutions. Empowering District Operations: The platform enables districts to enhance daily operations, improving safety and reducing long-term risk.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the United Schools Insurance Program (USIP) to provide its Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to small and mid-sized member school districts across Washington. This partnership brings HelixIntel’s platform to USIP members incorporated as a part of the premium costs, helping districts strengthen their maintenance operations with proactive planning, streamlined workflows, and reduced risk.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in HelixIntel connecting insurance providers with the maintenance teams they support, as USIP has long served as a trusted insurance alternative for districts seeking cost-effective, community-driven solutions.

The partnership was brokered by Clear Risk Solutions, which administers USIP and several other public sector risk pools across Washington.

“Clear Risk Solutions is proud to partner with HelixIntel in advancing our commitment to delivering superior risk management solutions for pools, programs, and carriers,” said Rick Doehle, USIP Pool Administrator at Clear Risk Solutions. “This collaboration ensures that USIP school districts are equipped with modern tools that support daily operations, enhance risk management, and reinforce our commitment to keeping resources where they are needed, in the classroom.”

USIP’s member districts will benefit from HelixCMMS, which includes but is not limited to:

Work Order Management

Preventive Maintenance

Asset Management

Room Reservations

“This collaboration reflects a shared vision for how technology can strengthen school district operations,” said Matthew Rutter, Chief Operations Officer at HelixIntel. “By aligning with USIP, we’re bringing smarter infrastructure and streamlined solutions to the forefront, helping districts stay ahead of challenges and operate with greater confidence.”

By combining HelixIntel’s innovative technology with USIP’s commitment to community-driven risk management, member districts are better prepared to maintain safe, efficient learning environments and ensure resources remain focused on student success.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit helixintel.com.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in predictive risk management for the insurance industry. Its proprietary approach transforms risk management by prioritizing proactive protection through prediction and prevention strategies. As part of its platform, HelixIntel offers a robust Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) that digitizes maintenance workflows and enables preventive practices. By combining advanced technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, HelixIntel helps facilities teams reduce claims, extend asset life, and improve efficiency, while enabling insurers to deliver added value, promote safer behaviors, and build stronger customer relationships.

About Clear Risk Solutions

Clear Risk Solutions provides insurance program administration and risk management services for pools, programs, and carriers across the Pacific Northwest. For more than 40 years, the company has delivered tailored solutions that combine coverage, underwriting, claims, and risk management expertise. A Brown & Brown, Inc. company since 2003, Clear Risk Solutions offers expanded insurance products and carrier options to help clients protect assets and reduce risk.

About USIP

The United Schools Insurance Program (USIP), originally formed in 1985 under the name of the Eastern Washington School Districts Insurance Group (EWSDIG), is a property and liability risk pooling program for school districts with enrollments of less than 5,000 students. USIP currently includes over 145 members. There is a nine-member board, elected by the membership, which governs the program. USIP’s focus is to keep rates affordable for its members while providing excellent services to help keep losses to a minimum. This philosophy allows members to keep more of their money in the district where it can do the most good.

Media Contact:

Cailyn McLennan

cailyn.mclennan@helixintel.com