Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Ieper, Belgium – 31 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 March 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 24/3/2025 6,000 56.83 56.10 57.10 340,987 25/3/2025 6,000 57.35 56.70 57.75 344,074 26/3/2025 7,000 56.06 55.70 57.30 392,392 27/3/2025 9,000 54.16 53.90 55.45 487,471 28/3/2025 6,000 53.53 53.10 54.50 321,167 TOTAL 34,000 55.47 53.10 57.75 1,886,090

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 337,200 treasury shares.



