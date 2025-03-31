Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Ieper, Belgium – 31 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 March 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
24/3/20256,00056.8356.1057.10340,987
25/3/20256,00057.3556.7057.75344,074
26/3/20257,00056.0655.7057.30392,392
27/3/20259,00054.1653.9055.45487,471
28/3/20256,00053.5353.1054.50321,167
TOTAL34,00055.4753.1057.751,886,090

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 337,200 treasury shares.