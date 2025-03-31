Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 31 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 24 to 28 March 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|24/3/2025
|6,000
|56.83
|56.10
|57.10
|340,987
|25/3/2025
|6,000
|57.35
|56.70
|57.75
|344,074
|26/3/2025
|7,000
|56.06
|55.70
|57.30
|392,392
|27/3/2025
|9,000
|54.16
|53.90
|55.45
|487,471
|28/3/2025
|6,000
|53.53
|53.10
|54.50
|321,167
|TOTAL
|34,000
|55.47
|53.10
|57.75
|1,886,090
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 337,200 treasury shares.