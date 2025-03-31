DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of OrthoMinds, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at OrthoMinds, LLC (“OrthoMinds”). OrthoMinds learned of suspicious activity on its network in November 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About OrthoMinds, LLC

OrthoMinds is a web-based orthodontic platform that simplifies appointment management, insurance processing, imaging, and billing.

What happened?

In November 2024, OrthoMinds discovered an incident within its computer network. They initiated an investigation and found that sensitive personal information on their systems may have been accessed or compromised between November 17 and November 27, 2024.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Dates of Birth

Payment Card Information

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning OrthoMinds, you should take precautions to protect against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the OrthoMinds data breach.

