Ride the Wave: RaceTrac and Jamba Team Up for Limited-Time Swirl World Flavor

Atlanta, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac and Jamba® have teamed up to deliver fans an exciting new collaboration: the Jamba-inspired Strawberry Wave Swirl World flavor is a refreshing sweet treat that blends the vibrant tastes of strawberry and pink lemonade. This limited-time flavor will be available for purchase at participating RaceTrac locations starting on April 2.

With both companies headquartered in Atlanta, this partnership is a natural fit, built on a shared commitment to freshness and delicious flavors.

“At RaceTrac, our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously enhance the guest experience,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Brand Officer of RaceTrac. “Teaming up with Jamba is testament to this dedication, bringing unique and flavorful options to our customers. We believe every visit should be an adventure in flavor and we’re proud to make our guests’ lives more enjoyable with this exciting brand partnership.”

"Teaming up with RaceTrac was a natural fit, as both of our organizations share a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Dave Mikita, President International & Retail Channels Licensing at GoTo Foods. “This collaboration enables GoTo Foods to introduce Jamba inspired flavors to RaceTrac’s extensive network of stores and engage with a new community of loyal fans.”

Enhancing the experience, RaceTrac’s Swirl World offers a pay-one-price model, letting customers load up on unlimited toppings for the price of a cup. Toppings vary by store and include favorites like crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips, gummy bears and more.

Don’t miss out! This delicious flavor will only be available until July 1.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.