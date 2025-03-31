NAB 2025: Vislink Set to Unveil Latest RF, 5G, Hybrid and AI Live Video Innovations

Showcasing proven, agile, and integrated solutions transforming how broadcasters

capture and deliver live content.

Mt. Olive, New Jersey, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL) a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the broadcast, public safety and defense sectors, will unveil its latest RF and 5G wireless video camera systems, purpose-built to future-proof broadcasters and content creators. As the only provider in the industry innovating both RF and 5G live video transmission solutions, Vislink continues to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in live production.

At the heart of Vislink’s showcase will be its cutting-edge hybrid solutions - offering broadcasters unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and reliability across every live production environment, from stadiums and racetracks to remote locations and breaking news scenes. The spotlight will also be on Vislink’s AI-powered video production tools, enabling smarter, faster, and more efficient workflows that elevate content delivery in real time.

Vislink will debut its lineup of next-generation solutions designed for the demands of today and innovations for the future:

DragonFly V – A breakthrough ultra-compact, lightweight miniature transmitter for body-worn cameras and drones available in RF and 5G versions.

– A breakthrough ultra-compact, lightweight miniature transmitter for body-worn cameras and drones available in RF and 5G versions. Cliq – The next version of the mini RF 4K video transmitter built for any broadcast or remote production challenge.

– The next version of the mini RF 4K video transmitter built for any broadcast or remote production challenge. HCAM5 – The next evolution of Vislink’s market-leading HCAM transmitter, combining HDR-ready broadcast quality with ultra-low latency over 5G.

– The next evolution of Vislink’s market-leading HCAM transmitter, combining HDR-ready broadcast quality with ultra-low latency over 5G. Aero5 – A purpose-built 5G transmitter engineered specifically for air-to-ground live video transmission from helicopters.

– A purpose-built 5G transmitter engineered specifically for air-to-ground live video transmission from helicopters. LinkMatrix – Vislink’s cloud-based content management platform, now supercharged with new features including secure SSO, real-time clip sharing, multiviewer layouts, eSim management, and more - giving broadcasters total control from anywhere.



Vislink is also proud to collaborate with key industry leaders at NAB 2025. Grass Valley will be showcasing Vislink’s INCAM-GV 5G transmitter integrated into their LDX 100 Series live production cameras, in combination with Acromove’s private 5G solution. Motion Impossible will be demonstrating Cliq on their remote-controlled robotic camera dolly, Agito. T-Mobile will be featuring LiveLink on their booth and has invited Vislink to present on live video transmission across private 5G networks - highlighting the growing importance of mobile network innovation in live production workflows.

“Our NAB 2025 lineup marks a bold leap forward for live video capture and delivery,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We are empowering broadcasters with cutting-edge RF, 5G and AI solutions to enable fast, reliable, secure production for any production requirement. This is what the next era of live content creation looks like.”

Vislink invites NAB attendees to experience these technologies first-hand at booth #W3707, where its team of experts will be available for live demos and in-depth advice about the future of live production.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Press inquiries:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

adrian.lambert@vislink.com

+44 7905 863352

Attachment