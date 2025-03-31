Capital Power to host virtual Annual General Meeting on April 29

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will host its 2025 Annual General Meeting virtually via live audio webcast at 1:00 pm MT on Tuesday, April 29.

The management proxy circular (available at www.capitalpower.com/AGM) provides detailed information about the business of the meeting and the voting process. The Company will only conduct the formal business of the meeting. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have the opportunity to ask questions related to the business of the meeting. Following the formal portion of the meeting, the Company will hold a question and answer session to answer any questions that relate to the business of the Company.

2025 AGM Webcast

Webcast: https://www.meetnow.global/M7G6PV9

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the event.

Date Correction for Q1 2025:

Capital Power will release its 2025 first quarter results before the markets open on April 30, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/msjz5xzh/

Conference Call: Details will be sent directly to analysts.

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.capitalpower.com following the conference call.



