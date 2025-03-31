FSI ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR, 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

A Conference call is scheduled for Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 11:00am Eastern Time

TABER, ALBERTA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces financial results for full year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Daniel B. O’Brien, CEO, states, “2024 was a significant improvement over 2023. Net income was up and non-GAAP cash flow improved even more. Of particular note is the assessment of a temporary loss of $385 thousand related to our sale of units in the Florida LLC which reduced net income by 3 cents even though the full term of the sale will result in a large profit.”

Mr. O’Brien continues, “During 2024, we progressed toward potential purchase orders that could increase our revenue by Q4 2025 and could increase our 2026 revenue significantly. We have also taken concrete steps to limit the effects of tariffs on our international sales, which we hope will generate growth in the next two years and we increased our efforts to recover the rebates of previously paid tariffs that are due to us.”

Sales for the Full Year were $38,234,860 compared to sales of $38,324,806 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Full Year, 2024 net income was $3,038,529 or $0.24 per share, compared to a net income of $2,775,864, or $0.22 per share, in Full Year, 2023.

Basic weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share amounts were 12,454,957 and 12,434,886 for full year, 2024 and full year, 2023 respectively.

2024 Non-GAAP operating cash flow: The Company shows 12 months operating cash flow of $7,082,952, or $0.57 per share. This compares with operating cash flow of $4,604,320, or $0.37 per share, in the corresponding 12 months of 2023 (see the table that follows for details of these calculations).

The NanoChem division and ENP subsidiary continue to be the dominant sources of revenue and cash flow for the Company. New opportunities continue to unfold in detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction, turf, ornamental and agricultural use to further increase sales in these divisions. More recently, opportunities in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets have emerged.

Due to business travel obligations a conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time, 8:00 am Pacific Time, on Tuesday April 1st, 2025. CEO, Dan O’Brien will be presenting and answering questions on the conference call. To participate in this call please dial 1-888-999-5318 (or 1-848-280-6460) just prior to the scheduled call time. To join the call participants will be requested to give their name and company affiliation. The conference_ID: SOLUTIONS and/or call title Flexible Solutions International ‑ Full Year 2024 Financials may be requested

Note : The above information and following table contain supplemental information regarding income and cash flow from operations for the period ended December 31, 2024. Adjustments to exclude depreciation, stock option expenses and one time charges are given. This financial information is a Non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable is net income.

The reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:

FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For Full Year Ended December 31 (12 Months Operating Cash Flow)

(Unaudited)

12 months ended December 31 2024 2023 Revenue $ 38,234,860 $ 38,324,806 Income (loss) before income tax – GAAP $ 4,952,800 $ 3,623,250 Provision for Income tax(recovery) – net - GAAP $ 851,211 $ (132,735 ) Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 3,038,529 $ 2,775,864 Net income (loss) per common share – basic. – GAAP $ 0.24 $ 0.22 12 month weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts – basic.- GAAP 12,454,957 12,434,886 12 month Operating Cash Flow

Ended December 31 Operating Cash Flow (12 months). NON-GAAP $ 7,082,952 a,b,c $ 4,604,320 a,b,c Operating Cash Flow per share excluding non-operating items and items not related to current operations (12 months) – basic. -NON-GAAP $ 0.57 a,b,c $ 0.37 a,b,c Non-cash Adjustments (12 month) -GAAP $ 2,630,606 d $ 2,081,399 d Shares (12 month basic weighted average) used in computing per share amounts – basic -GAAP 12,454,957 12,434,886



Notes : certain items not related to “operations” of the Company’s net income are listed below.

a) Non-GAAP – Flexible Solutions International owns 65% of ENP and 80% of 317 Mendota. Therefore Operating Cash Flow is adjusted by the pre tax Net income or loss of the non-controlling interest(minority interest) in both entities. A pretax minority interest number now appears in the financials for full year 2023 and future years.

b) Non-GAAP – amounts exclude certain cash and non-cash items: Depreciation and Stock compensation expense (2024 = $2,630,606, 2023 = $2,081,399), Interest expense (2024 = $610,265, 2023 = $498,666), Interest income (2024 = $196,464, 2023 = $113,809), Gain on investment (2024 = $245,631, 2023 = 505,065), Loss on sale of investment (2024 = $353,076, 2023 = N/A), Loss on lease termination (2024 = $41,350, 2023 = N/A) Deferred income tax (expense) benefit (2024 = $(146,767), 2023 = $250,917), Current Income tax expense (2024 = $704,444, 2023 = $118,182), and pretax Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2024 = $1,063,060, 2023 = $980,121) are removed to arrive at Operating Cash Flow. Although included in operating expenses these expenditures were not related to operations of FSI. *See the financial statements for all adjustments.

c) The revenue and gain from the investment in the private Florida LLC announced in January 2019 are not treated as revenue or profit from operations by Flexible Solutions. The profit is treated as investment income and therefore occurs below Operating income in the Statement of Operations. As a result, the gains from all investments (2024 – 245,631, 2023 = $505,065), including those from the Florida LLC, are removed from the calculation to arrive at Operating Cash Flow.

d) Non-GAAP – amounts represent depreciation and stock compensation expense.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

