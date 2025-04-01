Bitget Wallet Partners with Venus Protocol to Expand DeFi Yield Options on BNB Chain





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has entered into a strategic partnership with Venus Protocol, the top DeFi lending platform on BNB Chain. Through this integration, users can now stake BNB, USDT, and USDC on BNB Chain directly within the wallet to earn up to 10.33% APY. The feature offers real-time earnings tracking and fully flexible redemptions, simplifying access to stable on-chain yield.

This partnership enhances Bitget Wallet's Earn offering by integrating one of the most trusted protocols on BNB Chain, enabling users to access decentralized lending markets with just a few taps. Venus Protocol powers some of the largest and most active lending pools in the ecosystem, offering high-efficiency and secure infrastructure. By embedding this functionality directly into the Bitget Wallet interface, users can bypass complex DeFi platforms and interact with yield opportunities in a streamlined, intuitive way—without leaving the wallet or bridging assets.

"We're excited to partner with Bitget Wallet to bring DeFi lending to a broader audience in a seamless and user-friendly way," said Danny Cooper, Vanguard Team Lead at Venus Protocol. "This integration aligns with our mission to make decentralized finance more accessible and efficient for everyone. Through this collaboration, more users can tap into secure and sustainable yield opportunities directly from their wallets." The integration with Venus provides users with a more diverse set of earning options, representing a growing suite of earning tools embedded within the wallet, enabling users to maximize yield without compromising on security or control.

"Our mission is to help users unlock the full value of their assets through intuitive and secure DeFi products," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By partnering with Venus Protocol, we're making stable on-chain yield more accessible. We‘ll continue to build a broader earning ecosystem that empowers users to grow their portfolios confidently, all within Bitget Wallet."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

About Venus Protocol

With over $2.3B total supply, Venus Protocol is the leading decentralized lending and borrowing platform on BNB Chain, offering users seamless access to crypto-backed loans, yield generation, and an innovative governance model. By providing a secure, efficient, and scalable DeFi ecosystem, Venus empowers users to maximize their digital asset holdings.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Web

For media inquiries, please contact verify@venus.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2284792c-b429-4bc8-8dbd-d91e888c6ed8