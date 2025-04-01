NewHydrogen Joins Texas Hydrogen Alliance Committed to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Deployment

The Company's ThermoLoop™ technology aligns with Texas’ growing hydrogen economy to deliver the world’s cheapest green hydrogen



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, today announced that it recently joined the Texas Hydrogen Alliance. The membership strengthens NewHydrogen’s role in advancing hydrogen adoption and infrastructure within Texas, one of the fastest-growing hydrogen markets in the United States.

The Texas Hydrogen Alliance brings together industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to drive hydrogen innovation and commercialization. As a member, NewHydrogen will collaborate with key stakeholders to support policies and projects that expand the role of green hydrogen in the energy transition.

“Texas is at the forefront of the hydrogen economy, and we are excited to contribute to this growing ecosystem,” said Steve Hill, CEO of NewHydrogen. “With ThermoLoop, we are pioneering a cost-effective, scalable approach to green hydrogen production. Our collaboration with the Texas Hydrogen Alliance will help accelerate deployment and support the state’s leadership in clean energy.”

NewHydrogen’s ThermoLoop technology represents a paradigm shift by leveraging inexpensive heat sources instead of expensive green electricity used by electrolyzers, making green hydrogen more economically viable at scale. The company recently took a major step forward by jointly filing a patent application in the United States with the University of California, Santa Barbara (“UCSB”) for its innovative hydrogen production process. This milestone underscores the groundbreaking nature of ThermoLoop and strengthens NewHydrogen’s position as a leader in next-generation hydrogen technology.

By joining the Texas Hydrogen Alliance, the company aims to engage with industry partners and policymakers to facilitate the widespread adoption of hydrogen as a key energy solution.

To watch a short explainer video on ThermoLoop or for more information about NewHydrogen and its mission to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, please visit https://newhydrogen.com.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ – a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world’s lowest cost green hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant element in the universe, and we can’t live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource.

Currently, the most common method of making green hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer using green electricity produced from solar or wind. However, green electricity is and always will be very expensive. It currently accounts for 73% of the cost of green hydrogen. By using heat directly, we can skip the expensive process of making electricity, and fundamentally lower the cost of green hydrogen. Inexpensive heat can be obtained from concentrated solar, geothermal, nuclear reactors and industrial waste heat for use in our novel low-cost thermochemical water splitting process. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

