ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Advances Its Healthcare Technology Division; Names Erin Osbourn as Chief Information Officer

Tarrytown, New York, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s leading otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice, has appointed Erin Osbourn as its Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective April 21, 2025. Osbourn has extensive experience in healthcare technology and IT leadership, most recently serving as CIO at the Child Mind Institute.

With over 20 years in health information systems and technology-driven operations, Osbourn has led initiatives to improve IT infrastructure, implement digital health solutions, and enhance patient and provider experiences. At the Child Mind Institute, she focused on workflow optimization and technology integration to improve efficiency, accessibility, and service delivery.

As the healthcare industry continues to advance, the strategic implementation of technology— particularly artificial intelligence (AI)—is becoming increasingly crucial. At ENTA, Osbourn will spearhead AI, efficiency, and automation initiatives, ensuring the practice’s technology platforms are seamless, user-friendly, and highly effective. She will guide ENTA’s digital evolution, utilizing cutting-edge innovations to optimize operations, strengthen patient engagement, and refine both clinical and administrative processes.

“Erin’s expertise in healthcare technology will help ENTA enhance operations and patient care while supporting our long-term growth,” says Daniel Blum, CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates. “With a strong technological foundation already in place, her leadership will be essential as we expand beyond New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania into new markets. We are thrilled to welcome Erin to the team.”

Osbourn says, “I am honored to take on the role of CIO at ENTA and look forward to working closely with the leadership team. As the organization grows and expands, my focus will be on ensuring that the practice’s technology platforms support its evolving needs and help maintain its position at the forefront of healthcare innovation.”

Osbourn earned a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems with a focus on Health Informatics from Boston University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Kansas.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians practicing in 65 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA office is staffed with world-class physicians, specialists, and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services, including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, treatment of disorders of the inner ear and dizziness, asthma-related services, diagnostic audiology, hearing aid dispensing, sleep, and CT services, ENTA meets the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year, ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients

