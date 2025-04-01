NASM's New Golf Fitness Specialization Set to Transform the Industry

Gilbert, Arizona, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness training and certifications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its reimagined Golf Fitness Specialization (GFS) program. This comprehensive program leverages cutting-edge exercise science principles, the Corrective Exercise Continuum (CEC), and NASM’s proprietary Optimum Performance Training (OPT) model to enhance golf performance, minimize injury risk, and help golfers of all levels achieve peak physical condition.

From tailored assessment protocols to progressive programming strategies, the GFS program is equipped with everything pros, personal trainers, and coaches need to help golfers improve their game. Participants will dive deep into golf-specific needs and conditioning, while gaining a deeper level of coaching and motivational knowledge.

"Golfers face unique challenges that require a holistic and dynamic approach," said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. "Our GFS program equips trainers with the tools to make a significant impact on golfers' performance and overall health, whether they're beginners or seasoned pros."

With golf's popularity soaring and an increasing focus on fitness among golfers, there is a growing demand for specialized programs that address their unique needs. In 2023, over 531 million rounds of golf were played globally, marking the fourth consecutive year of surpassing 500 million rounds, according to the National Golf Foundation. The GFS program is designed to meet this demand by offering practical solutions to enhance golfing abilities and outcomes.

The GFS course addresses the fitness needs of golfers, catering to all skill levels from beginners to pros. It provides practical methods to improve golfing skills, prevent injuries, and includes coaching techniques aimed at enhancing golf performance.

About National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)

NASM® is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

