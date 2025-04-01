EllisDon Achieves Financial Close on Alberta’s P3 Schools Bundle #5 Project

Mississauga, ON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Infrastructure has reached financial close on the P3 Schools Bundle #5 project (“P3SB5”), Alberta’s latest P3 to deliver public education infrastructure. The Government of Alberta awarded EllisDon’s consortium to design, build, finance, and maintain six schools in various regions of Alberta.

“It is so rewarding to deliver projects that benefit children’s education in Alberta,” said Joey Comeau, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, EllisDon Capital. “Alberta is one of the fastest growing regions in North America. The future-proof designs for these schools are adaptable, flexible and durable to accommodate the changes we expect to see in decades to come. I trust that our integrated capital, construction, and maintenance services will fulfil Alberta’s vision for these six communities.”

The new builds, in six communities, will feature one kindergarten to grade 5 (K-5) school, four kindergarten to grade 9 (K-9) schools, and one grade 7 to 12 (7-12) school. Together, the schools will have the initial capacity to accommodate 5,550 students.

The Government of Alberta again chose a Public-Private Partnership approach to deliver schools to the communities that need them. Following an open, fair, and competitive request for proposals process, the EllisDon Infrastructure consortium used its collective experience developing social infrastructure to demonstrate best value.

Schools included in P3SB5:

Airdrie: Grade K-8 school, The Rocky View School Division.

Blackfalds: Grade K-5 school, Red Deer Catholic School Division.

Calgary – Nolan Hill: Grade K-9 school, The Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School Division.

Chestermere: Grade K-9 school, The Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School Division.

Edmonton – Glenridding Heights: Grade 7-12 school, The Edmonton School Division.

Okotoks: Grade K-9 school, The Christ the Redeemer Catholic Separate School Division.

The EllisDon Infrastructure consortium consists of:

Project Lead: EllisDon Capital Inc.

Financing: EllisDon Capital Inc., Fengate Capital Management Ltd.

Design and Build: EllisDon Construction Services Inc., GEC Architecture, Smith + Andersen, Entuitive Corporation, Grade Consulting Inc., Scatliff + Miller + Murray Inc., Footprint, FFA Consultants

Maintenance: EllisDon Facilities Services Inc.

