Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13-14 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 21 March 2025 81,300 566.19 46,030,916 Monday, 24 March 2025 1,000 640.03 640,030 Tuesday, 25 March 2025 1,000 640.96 640,960 Wednesday, 26 March 2025 1,000 638.01 638,010 Thursday, 27 March 2025 1,000 630.63 630,630 Friday, 28 March 2025 1,200 628.31 753,972 Monday, 31 March 2025 1,080 615.55 664,794 In the period 24 March 2025 - 31 March 2025 6,280 631.91 3,968,396 Accumulated until 31 March 2025 87,580 570.90 49,999,312 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,041,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

The above transactions conclude the share buy-back programme outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments