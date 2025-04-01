Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13-14 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 21 March 2025
|81,300
|566.19
|46,030,916
|Monday, 24 March 2025
|1,000
|640.03
|640,030
|Tuesday, 25 March 2025
|1,000
|640.96
|640,960
|Wednesday, 26 March 2025
|1,000
|638.01
|638,010
|Thursday, 27 March 2025
|1,000
|630.63
|630,630
|Friday, 28 March 2025
|1,200
|628.31
|753,972
|Monday, 31 March 2025
|1,080
|615.55
|664,794
|In the period 24 March 2025 - 31 March 2025
|6,280
|631.91
|3,968,396
|Accumulated until 31 March 2025
|87,580
|570.90
|49,999,312
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,041,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
The above transactions conclude the share buy-back programme outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments