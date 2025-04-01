Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13-14 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 21 March 202581,300566.1946,030,916  
Monday, 24 March 20251,000640.03640,030  
Tuesday, 25 March 20251,000640.96640,960  
Wednesday, 26 March 20251,000638.01638,010  
Thursday, 27 March 20251,000630.63630,630  
Friday, 28 March 20251,200628.31753,972  
Monday, 31 March 20251,080615.55664,794  
In the period 24 March 2025 - 31 March 20256,280631.913,968,396  
Accumulated until 31 March 202587,580570.9049,999,312  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,041,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

The above transactions conclude the share buy-back programme outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

