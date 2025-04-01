Progress MOVEit Recognized in G2’s Best IT Infrastructure Products List for Third Consecutive Year

Managed file transfer solution recognized for excellence based on user reviews

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that its Progress® MOVEit® managed file transfer (MFT) software has been recognized with a 2025 Best Software Award from G2 in the Best IT Infrastructure Products category. Out of 6,562 total products in this category, and 1,856 eligible for the 2025 awards, MOVEit was one of only 13 products to retain a spot on the list from last year, highlighting its continued leadership in the MFT and IT infrastructure sectors.

The G2 Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users and publicly available market presence data. The continued recognition of MOVEit software highlights its value in helping organizations transfer sensitive files more securely and efficiently while promoting compliance with industry standards.

MOVEit software has continually evolved to meet the growing demands of secure file transfer, providing businesses with a trusted, scalable and efficient solution. It is recognized for its leadership and innovation, offering increased reliability in secure file transfers.

In addition to this year’s recognition, MOVEit software is:

The only MFT solution to make the Best IT Infrastructure list more than once—and for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025).

20-time leader in G2’s quarterly MFT report since spring 2020, solidifying its position as the go-to solution for managed file transfer.

Trusted by enterprises worldwide to automate and protect sensitive file transfers across highly regulated industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government.



Core Features That Set MOVEit Software Apart

Security and Compliance: Provides advanced encryption, access controls and compliance certifications, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, FIPS 140-2, GDPR, HIPAA and PCI 4.0.

Provides advanced encryption, access controls and compliance certifications, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, FIPS 140-2, GDPR, HIPAA and PCI 4.0. File Transfer Automation: Reduces manual errors and increases efficiency through workflow automation.

Reduces manual errors and increases efficiency through workflow automation. Broad Visibility and Control: Helps organizations maintain consistent oversight—from high-level task tracking to granular audit logs.

Helps organizations maintain consistent oversight—from high-level task tracking to granular audit logs. Scalability and High Availability: Offers flexible cloud and on-premises deployment options with built-in high availability and disaster recovery solutions for secure, uninterrupted file transfers at scale.

Unlike traditional methods, such as FTP and email, MOVEit promotes secure, automated and compliant file transfer for businesses looking to reduce inefficiencies and risk.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and MOVEit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

