IoT Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 191.04 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 35.3% | SNS Insider

Austin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The IoT Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 12.64 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 191.04 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 35.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Get a Sample Report of IoT Sensors Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6036

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Texas Instruments (TI Temperature Sensors, TI mmWave Radar Sensors)

(TI Temperature Sensors, TI mmWave Radar Sensors) TE Connectivity Corporation (TE Pressure Sensors, TE Humidity Sensors)

(TE Pressure Sensors, TE Humidity Sensors) STMicroelectronics (ST MEMS Motion Sensors, ST Environmental Sensors)

(ST MEMS Motion Sensors, ST Environmental Sensors) NXP Semiconductor N.V. (NXP Smart Edge Sensors, NXP UWB Positioning Sensors)

(NXP Smart Edge Sensors, NXP UWB Positioning Sensors) Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Industrial Pressure Sensors, Honeywell Gas Sensors)

(Honeywell Industrial Pressure Sensors, Honeywell Gas Sensors) Siemens AG (Siemens Smart Building Sensors, Siemens Industrial IoT Sensors)

(Siemens Smart Building Sensors, Siemens Industrial IoT Sensors) General Electric (GE Condition Monitoring Sensors, GE Industrial Vibration Sensors)

(GE Condition Monitoring Sensors, GE Industrial Vibration Sensors) OMRON Corporation (OMRON Proximity Sensors, OMRON Environmental Sensors)

(OMRON Proximity Sensors, OMRON Environmental Sensors) Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd . (Murata MEMS Gyroscopes, Murata Humidity Sensors)

. (Murata MEMS Gyroscopes, Murata Humidity Sensors) Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI Vibration Sensors, ADI Optical Sensors)

(ADI Vibration Sensors, ADI Optical Sensors) Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Smart Home Sensors, Bosch Motion Sensors)

(Bosch Smart Home Sensors, Bosch Motion Sensors) Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon CO2 Sensors, Infineon Radar Sensors)

(Infineon CO2 Sensors, Infineon Radar Sensors) Sensirion AG (Sensirion Air Quality Sensors, Sensirion Flow Sensors).

IoT Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 191.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 35.3% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Temperature Sensors, Motion Sensors, Light Sensors, Others)



• By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Integration of AI and Edge Computing Enhances the IoT Sensors Market Growth.



• Rising Adoption of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Development Creates Opportunities in the IoT Sensors Market.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6036

AI and Edge Computing Driving IoT Sensors Market Growth

The IoT sensors market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the increasing integration of AI and edge computing across industries such as healthcare, automotive, industrial automation, and smart homes. AI-powered sensors enable real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and automation, significantly reducing latency while improving operational efficiency. Edge computing further enhances these capabilities by processing data locally, minimizing cloud dependency, and enabling faster decision-making. This convergence optimizes energy consumption, strengthens data security, and lowers maintenance costs. With the rise of 5G and advanced machine learning algorithms, AI-integrated IoT sensors are revolutionizing applications like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and precision agriculture. As industries continue to invest in R&D and strategic collaborations, AI and edge computing remain pivotal drivers shaping the future of the IoT sensors market.

IoT Sensors Market: Leading Segments by Type and End-Use Growth

By Type

The IoT sensors market saw motion sensors lead in 2023, capturing 37% of total revenue due to their widespread use in smart homes, industrial automation, automotive safety, and healthcare. Companies like STMicroelectronics, Bosch, and Murata Manufacturing are driving innovation in accelerometers, gyroscopes, and infrared sensors, enabling predictive maintenance, smart surveillance, and autonomous navigation.

Light sensors are the fastest-growing segment, projected at a 36.8% CAGR, fueled by smart lighting, automotive, and environmental monitoring. AI-powered optical sensors from Analog Devices and adaptive lighting solutions from NXP Semiconductor are advancing energy efficiency and automation, making light sensors vital for next-generation IoT applications.

By End Use

The consumer electronics segment led the IoT sensors market in 2023, driven by rising demand for smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, and connected appliances. Companies like Murata and Bosch Sensortec are advancing MEMS motion and environmental sensors to enhance automation, energy efficiency, and user experience.

Meanwhile, the automotive & transportation segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2024-2032 , fueled by autonomous vehicles, ADAS, and connected mobility. Innovations in V2X communication, fleet telematics, and predictive maintenance are accelerating adoption. As industries shift toward smart, energy-efficient, and autonomous solutions, IoT sensors will play a crucial role in driving innovation across consumer electronics and transportation.

Buy a Single-User PDF of IoT Sensors Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6036

Regional Insights: North America’s Leadership and Asia Pacific’s Rapid Growth in IoT Sensors

North America dominated the IoT sensors market in 2023, holding 35% of total revenue, driven by strong IoT infrastructure, high R&D investments, and widespread adoption across smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, and automotive sectors. Companies like Texas Instruments, Honeywell, and Analog Devices are leading innovations, while GE’s predictive maintenance sensors enhance industrial efficiency. The region benefits from advancements in 5G, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-based IoT platforms.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected at a 38% CAGR, fueled by urbanization, smart manufacturing, and government-led IoT initiatives. China’s Made in China 2025, Japan’s automotive IoT advancements, and India’s Digital India initiatives are accelerating adoption, making Asia Pacific a key growth hub for IoT sensors.

Recent Development

Jan. 31, 2025 – Texas Instruments' C2000 MCUs Enhance AI at the Edge,Texas Instruments' C2000 real-time MCUs integrate AI accelerators for precise motor control and predictive maintenance in automotive and industrial applications. With over 98% fault detection accuracy, they optimize power management, enhance efficiency, and improve safety in critical edge computing environments.

Sept. 23, 2024 - Modernized Condition Monitoring With Next-Gen Sensors & IoT Platforms Avnet's IoTConnect platform integrates seamlessly with TE Connectivity’s new wireless sensors, enabling secure cloud connectivity and real-time industrial monitoring. The scalable solution enhances data automation for HVAC, energy, and IoT applications.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate & Penetration (2023)

5.2 Investment & R&D Spending

5.3 Production & Supply Chain Metrics (2023)

5.4 Environmental & Regulatory Compliance

6. Competitive Landscape

7. IoT Sensors Market, by Type

8. IoT Sensors Market, by End-Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on IoT Sensors Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/iot-sensors-market-6036

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.