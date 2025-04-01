Presidio Unveils AI-Powered Solutions to Transform Fan Engagement and Increase Monetization for Sports and Media Industries

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the launch of its Sports, Media and Entertainment practice with new, innovative tailored cloud-based, AI-powered solutions and services. As organizations in these industries look for new ways to engage viewers, increase revenue, and deliver richer fan experiences, Presidio’s new Captivate suite of AI-powered metadata solutions is designed to transform content discovery, audience interaction, and betting engagement.

Built on Presidio’s proven expertise with industry leaders including the National Hockey League (NHL) and DraftKings, Captivate is an innovative audience experience solution with accelerators that leverage AWS for scalability, flexibility, and intelligence to drive immersive experiences and dynamic monetization opportunities specifically for the Sports, Media and Entertainment industries. By integrating AI-driven content curation with real-time data processing, Presidio Captivate enables organizations to deliver tailored, high-impact experiences faster and more efficiently. These include:

AI Metadata Extraction : automatically extracts rich metadata from live streams and digital video archives to allow for enhanced discoverability and personalized content experiences.

: automatically extracts rich metadata from live streams and digital video archives to allow for enhanced discoverability and personalized content experiences. Virtual Panel for Video Optimization : a virtual control room allows the ability to dynamically adjust camera angles and visual elements in real-time. This ensures high-quality viewing experiences by automatically adapting to varying network conditions and audience demands.

: a virtual control room allows the ability to dynamically adjust camera angles and visual elements in real-time. This ensures high-quality viewing experiences by automatically adapting to varying network conditions and audience demands. Second Screen Application: creates interactive audience experiences with real-time stats, behind-the-scenes insights, social media engagement and exclusive offers on second screens or embedded within existing apps.



"We’ve worked with Presidio on a wide range of innovative projects spanning modernizing our IT infrastructure, developing and managing mission-critical applications and enhancing streaming and production experiences for fans. Their cloud-first solutions, combined with deep expertise in media workflows, have allowed us to advance the NHL and transform the way we engage with fans, deliver content, and operate as a league," said Grant Nodine, NHL Senior Vice President, Technology.

“Our extensive success solving technology challenges for high-profile sports, media and entertainment customers provides invaluable insights into their specific and continuously evolving challenges. From ideation to execution across AI-powered fan experiences to optimizing operations and everything in between, we’re helping our customers excel in a rapidly shifting and competitive market,” said Roger Sherwood, Industry Practice Director at Presidio.

Discover how Captivate is redefining fan engagement here and if you’re attending NAB 2025 April 5–9, 2025 attend our session in the AWS theater “Unlocking the Future of Fan Engagement with Presidio & the NHL”

