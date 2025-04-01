AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 3rd

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 3rd.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“We look forward to hosting this week’s AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This event will bring together cutting-edge companies to share their strategic innovation and business plans directly with prospective investors.”
April 3rd
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM ET
|Pinewood Technologies Group PLC
|(OTCQX: PINWF | LSE: PINE)
|9:30 AM ET
|Locafy Limited
|(Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW)
|10:00 AM ET
|Volatus Aerospace Inc.
|(OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT)
|10:30 AM ET
|Siyata Mobile, Inc.
|(Nasdaq: SYTA)
|11:00 AM ET
|HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.
|(OTCQB: HGRAF | CSE: HG)
|11:30 AM ET
|BTQ Technologies Corp.
|(OTCQX: BTQQF | CBOE.CA: BTQ)
|12:00 PM ET
|BioLargo, Inc.
|(OTCQX: BLGO)
|12:30 PM ET
|Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.
|(OTCQX: TGMPF | TSX: GRID)
|1:00 PM ET
|Brand Engagement Network Inc.
|(Nasdaq: BNAI)
|1:30 PM ET
|QuantGate Systems Inc.
|(OTCQB: QGSI)
|2:00 PM ET
|Vinanz Limited
|(OTCQB: VINZF | LSE: BTC)
|2:30 PM ET
|Side Channel Inc.
|(OTCQB: SDCH)
|3:00 PM ET
|Edge Total Intelligence
|(OTCQB: UNFYF | TSXV: CTRL)
|3:30 PM ET
|Blockmate Ventures Inc.
|(OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE)
|4:00 PM ET
|Digital Domain Holdings Limited
|(OTCQX: DDHLY | HKSE: 547)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
