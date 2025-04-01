AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 3rd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 3rd.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We look forward to hosting this week’s AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This event will bring together cutting-edge companies to share their strategic innovation and business plans directly with prospective investors.” 

April 3rd

9:00 AM ETPinewood Technologies Group PLC(OTCQX: PINWF | LSE: PINE)
9:30 AM ETLocafy Limited(Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW)
10:00 AM ETVolatus Aerospace Inc.(OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT)
10:30 AM ETSiyata Mobile, Inc.(Nasdaq: SYTA)
11:00 AM ETHydroGraph Clean Power Inc.(OTCQB: HGRAF | CSE: HG)
11:30 AM ETBTQ Technologies Corp.(OTCQX: BTQQF | CBOE.CA: BTQ)
12:00 PM ETBioLargo, Inc.(OTCQX: BLGO)
12:30 PM ETTantalus Systems Holding Inc.(OTCQX: TGMPF | TSX: GRID)
1:00 PM ETBrand Engagement Network Inc.(Nasdaq: BNAI)
1:30 PM ETQuantGate Systems Inc.(OTCQB: QGSI)
2:00 PM ETVinanz Limited(OTCQB: VINZF | LSE: BTC)
2:30 PM ETSide Channel Inc.(OTCQB: SDCH)
3:00 PM ETEdge Total Intelligence(OTCQB: UNFYF | TSXV: CTRL)
3:30 PM ETBlockmate Ventures Inc.(OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE)
4:00 PM ETDigital Domain Holdings Limited(OTCQX: DDHLY | HKSE: 547)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com