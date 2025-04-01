MedCerts and City of Refuge Partner to Provide Career Training for Underserved Communities

Atlanta, GA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts, a nationally recognized leader in online career training and a Stride Inc. company, has forged a strategic partnership with City of Refuge, an Atlanta-based nonprofit. Together, they aim to empower underserved individuals by offering industry-recognized healthcare training, paving the way to sustainable careers, financial independence and a brighter future.

The alliance represents a powerful commitment to bridge the gap between education and employment in healthcare. As part of Stride, Inc.’s portfolio of education brands, MedCerts equips individuals with the healthcare skills and certifications to secure stable jobs, break the cycle of poverty and create pathways to long-term success. City of Refuge, a pillar of support in Atlanta for decades, provides housing, medical care, educational programs and job training to those in need. Their partnership with MedCerts enhances their workforce development initiatives, ensuring that individuals transitioning from homelessness, incarceration, addiction or domestic violence have access to meaningful careers.

MedCerts will provide high-quality online training and certification programs, while the City of Refuge will host in-person training sessions, ensuring students receive the technical knowledge and hands-on support they need to succeed. The first group of participants, set to begin in late spring, will focus on programs that position them for jobs in high-demand fields such as Medical Assistant, providing participants a clear pathway to stable, rewarding careers.

“This collaboration is about more than just training – it’s about empowering individuals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to build a sustainable future,” said Jeannie Ross, Director of Workforce Development at City of Refuge. “By partnering with MedCerts, we can offer high-quality, industry-leading training that leads to real job opportunities, breaking the cycle of poverty and creating lasting economic stability.”

The innovative eLearning model by Medcerts is designed to be flexible and accessible, allowing students to learn at their own pace while receiving the guidance of career advisors, success coaches and a network of employers eager to hire skilled professionals.

“MedCerts is committed to expanding access to education and workforce development, and our partnership with City of Refuge allows us to make a direct impact on the lives of those striving for economic stability,” said Jennifer Kolb, vice president of partnerships and workforce development at MedCerts. “By removing barriers to education and employment, we can create real opportunities for individuals who might otherwise struggle to enter the workforce.”

Beyond technical training, participants will receive mentorship, job placement assistance and wraparound support services to ensure their success. Graduates are prepared to earn industry-recognized certifications and gain direct access to employers eager to hire qualified professionals, setting them up for long-term success in the healthcare field.

As the MedCerts and City of Refuge partnership grows, both organizations plan to explore additional training opportunities and expand access to more individuals in need. For more information about this partnership, please reach out to Martha Roberts, Job Training Case Manager, at mblaides@cityofrefugeatl.org.



About City of Refuge

Founded by Bruce Deel in 1997, City of Refuge is an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to bringing light, hope, and transformation to individuals facing significant life challenges. By providing housing, youth programming, healthcare, and vocational training, the organization helps individuals transition from crisis to stability. Learn more at https://www.cityofrefugeatl.org.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand Allied healthcare and IT areas, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. From early education to career training, Stride offers flexible, high-quality learning programs tailored to individual needs. With brands like K12, K12 Tutoring, Tallo, and MedCerts, Stride provides students with the tools and support to succeed in school and beyond.