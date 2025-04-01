Teledentistry Market to Hit USD 6.03 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Remote Dental Care – SNS Insider

Pune, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The global Teledentistry Market size was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.07% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The surge in market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, rising demand for cost-effective dental care, and advancements in telehealth technology.

Market Overview

Teledentistry is transforming the traditional dental care environment by offering remote consultations, diagnosis, and treatment planning via digital platforms. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and real-time communication tools has dramatically accelerated accessibility and efficiency in dental care. It is especially advantageous for patients living in remote communities, the mobility-impaired, and those in need of urgent dental consultation.

In the United States, the use of teledentistry is expanding significantly, aided by a highly established healthcare system and conducive regulatory laws. The adoption of virtual dental consultations is increasing due to growing awareness of oral health, technological innovations, and an increased liking for telemedicine services. The U.S. market is likely to continue as one of the main drivers of growth for the global teledentistry market.





Key Teledentistry Companies Profiled in the Report

Teledentix (Teledentix Platform, Teledentix Remote Patient Monitoring)

SmileDirectClub (SmileDirectClub App, SmileDirectClub Aligner Kit)

MouthWatch (Teledentistry Software, Intraoral Cameras)

Denteractive (Denteractive Platform, Denteractive Telemedicine App)

Virtudent (Virtudent Telehealth Platform, Virtudent Intraoral Camera)

Carestream Dental (Carestream Health Software, CS 3700 Intraoral Scanner)

Patterson Dental (iTero Intraoral Scanner, OrthoAligner)

MediSprout (Telehealth Solutions, Remote Patient Monitoring Tools)

Teledentistry.com (Teledentistry Portal, Mobile App)

Callforce (Callforce Teledentistry Solutions, Virtual Office Solutions)

Dentulu (Dentulu Teledentistry Platform, Dentulu Intraoral Camera)

Opencare (Opencare Teledentistry App, Virtual Care Tools)

Teledentics (Teledentics Platform, Teledentics Intraoral Camera)

Dental Monitoring (Dental Monitoring App, Intraoral Camera)

Opgal (Opgal Teledentistry Solutions, Opgal Mobile Imaging)

Align Technology (Invisalign, iTero Element Scanner)

Pearl (Pearl AI Software, Pearl Virtual Consultation Platform)

Teledentistry Network (Teledentistry Platform, Virtual Dental Exam Kit)

TrueDent (TrueDent Telehealth Platform, TrueDent Treatment Plan)

Zocdoc (Zocdoc Appointment Scheduling, Zocdoc Virtual Visit)

Teledentistry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.58 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.03 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Component

The software and services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to the large-scale adoption of teledentistry platforms that support virtual consultation, patient management, and cloud-based storage of dental records. The growing demand for digital workflow solutions in dental clinics and hospitals has further driven the growth of this segment.

The hardware segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, fueled by innovation in dental imaging equipment, intraoral cameras, and remote diagnostic systems. The growth of the market is also being stimulated by the growing adoption of AI-driven diagnostic equipment and intelligent dental devices.

By Delivery Mode

The cloud-based segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, driven mainly by the increasing need for secure, seamless, and scalable data storage solutions. Cloud-based teledentistry platforms provide greater accessibility, seamless integration with electronic health records (EHRs), and cost-effectiveness, which makes them the first choice among dental professionals and healthcare organizations.

The web-based segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate during 2024-2032. The growing adoption of web-based teledentistry applications due to the increased number of these applications and simplicity of use and cost savings are driving their growth. The spread of internet coverage to remote and rural areas is further boosting web-based teledentistry service growth.

By Application

The teleconsultation segment led the market in 2023, boosted by the increased need for virtual dental consultations and second opinions. Teleconsultation services have been adopted by many dentists as a way to provide patients with expert advice and initial diagnoses over the internet, minimizing the number of visits needed.

The remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to register the maximum growth over the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic oral diseases, including periodontitis and oral cancer, is fuelling the growth of real-time monitoring solutions. Patients are making greater use of smart dental devices and mobile apps to monitor their oral health and receive remote instructions from dental specialists.

By End-Use

The providers segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023 as dental clinics, hospitals, and solo practitioners progressively used teledentistry solutions to enhance efficiency and patient interaction. The capacity to provide distant consultations and electronic patient record management has supported the hegemony of this segment.

The patient segment is expected to witness the highest growth during 2024-2032. The growing awareness of teledentistry services, along with the growing number of smartphone users, is fueling adoption. The ease, affordability, and convenience of virtual dental consultations are motivating more patients to choose teledentistry instead of traditional in-office visits.

Teledentistry Market Segmentation

by Component

Software & Services

Hardware

by Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

by Application

Tele-Consultation

Remote Patient Monitoring

Education & Training

by End-Use

Providers

Patients

Others

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the teledentistry market in 2023. The region has a robust healthcare infrastructure, excellent internet penetration, and positive reimbursement policies, all of which have helped it stay at the forefront. Growing usage of AI-powered dental solutions and cloud-based solutions also boosts the market's growth in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region over the forecasting period. The reasons for the growth of the market include increasing investments in telehealth infrastructure, increased awareness about digital dental solutions, and rising government programs to encourage virtual healthcare services. A huge patient population and the rising demand for affordable dental care solutions also drive the growth of the market in this region.

Recent Developments in the Teledentistry Market

August 2024: Delta Dental of California collaborated with Teledentistry.com to offer 24/7 remote access to dental professionals, enhancing the accessibility of emergency dental care.

June 2023: Virtual Dental Care, Inc. introduced its Teledentistry 3.0 offering, Dental.com, which allows patients to access complete dental care at home.

May 2023: SmileDirectClub launched an AI-based teledentistry platform to augment virtual orthodontic care and optimize patient results.

February 2023: Dentulu made a new announcement of a partnership with large dental insurance companies to increase coverage for virtual dental consultations.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

More than 30% of dental consultations in North America were virtual, which indicates the increasing use of remote dental care solutions.

The demand for intraoral cameras, AI-driven dental scanners, and smart toothbrushes is expected to rise substantially, registering a growth of around 15% every year.

Increased out-of-pocket expenditure on virtual dental consultations grew by 22%, indicating movement toward self-financed telehealth services.

More than 60% of U.S. private dental insurance plans have coverage for virtual dental visits, showing increasing endorsement of telehealth among dental service providers.





