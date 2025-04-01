Naphthalene Market Projected to Reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2032 | Expanding Construction and Textile Industries Driving Market Growth

Austin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The naphthalene market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.04 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.53% from 2024 to 2032. Naphthalene is an important intermediate chemical used in the synthesis of phthalic anhydride, naphthalene sulfonates, and many more industrial applications. For instance, the rising need for high-performance plasticizers used in concrete admixtures and the use of methacrylate butadiene styrene in dye and resin production are expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing infrastructural developments and innovations in processes used for the production of textile dyes are impacting the dynamics of the market.

The development of the environmental naphthalene production process, as well as the technique of deep coal tar distillation, are contributing to the production of naphthalene with a high economic efficiency. Additionally, rising expenditure on r&D towards developing biodegradable naphthalene-based products is influencing the market landscape. This, coupled with the increasing use of various naphthalene-derived intermediates in agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, is projected to continue driving the global market.





Which Region Leads the Naphthalene Market Growth?

Asia Pacific dominated the naphthalene market, accounting for approximately 42% of the total market share by value in 2023. The region's leadership is attributed to the high consumption of naphthalene sulfonates in the construction sector, particularly in China, India, and Japan. China's rapid urbanization and government-led infrastructure projects have increased the demand for naphthalene-based superplasticizers in concrete admixtures. India’s robust textile industry, supported by initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, has further propelled naphthalene consumption in dye production.

Furthermore, key players like Koppers Inc. and Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. are expanding their production facilities across the Asia Pacific to capitalize on the growing demand. The cost-effective production processes and easy availability of coal tar as a primary raw material contribute to the region’s stronghold in the global naphthalene market.

Market Segmentation

By Source

In 2023, the coal tar segment accounted for 68% of the naphthalene market share. Coal tar-derived naphthalene remains the primary source due to its high purity and cost efficiency. The presence of major coal tar distillation facilities, particularly in China and Europe, supports this segment's dominance.

Meanwhile, the petroleum-derived naphthalene segment is witnessing moderate growth, driven by advancements in petroleum-refining technologies. The increasing focus on sustainable and less carbon-intensive extraction processes is expected to fuel demand for petroleum-based naphthalene in the coming years.

By Application

In 2023, the largest market share was determined by phthalic anhydride manufacturing, approximately 32%. Because of its high dosage in the manufacture of plasticizers, unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs), and alkyd resins. One of its intermediates, phthalic anhydride, is essential for the production of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC), coatings, paints, and adhesives used in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. Consumption patterns of phthalic anhydride have, in a large part, been driven by the booming growth in infrastructure projects in major economies and industrial regions, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Finally, it employs high-purity naphthalene-based phthalic anhydride (which is selected for performance applications that demand high performance and long service life). Though there are alternatives available and strict regulations being enforced, phthalic anhydride remains the leading product in the market, supported by increasing investments in plastics, resins, and polymer industries.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Koppers Inc. expanded its naphthalene production capacity to cater to the rising demand from the construction and chemical industries, strengthening its supply chain capabilities.

In 2023, Rain Carbon Inc. announced an investment in advanced coal tar distillation technology, aiming to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of naphthalene extraction processes.

In 2023, JFE Chemical Corporation launched a new line of high-purity naphthalene products designed for use in premium-quality dye and resin applications, catering to the evolving needs of the textile and coatings industries.

