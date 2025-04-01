Cylinder Celebrates 100,000 Members Served, Advancing Access to Digestive Healthcare

CHICAGO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the leading virtual digestive health provider, today announced a major growth milestone of supporting over 100,000 members across all 50 states. This achievement underscores both the growing demand for digestive health solutions and Cylinder’s leadership in driving access to personalized, data-driven care improving member well-being and workforce productivity.

“2024 was a pivotal year for Cylinder as we advanced our mission to make digestive health a workplace priority,” said Bill Snyder, founder and CEO of Cylinder. “Through partnerships with leading health plans and benefits platforms, and by sharing evidence of improved digestive health outcomes, we are delivering on our promise to help organizations and health plans support their populations and expand access to quality digestive care for millions of Americans.”

Cylinder’s State of Gut Health in the Workplace report found that 72% of employees with chronic digestive conditions experience reduced productivity, while 40% face daily symptoms that affect their performance. Cylinder’s digital health platform provides users with personalized, clinician-backed gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare management for those experiencing digestive health issues, including symptom tracking, access to GI specialists and dietitians, and more.

Cylinder’s key achievements include:

Member Growth : Cylinder has supported 100,000 members nationwide, providing personalized, data-driven digestive care management.

: Cylinder has supported 100,000 members nationwide, providing personalized, data-driven digestive care management. Driving Access: Partnerships with leading national health plans and PBMs have expanded access to digestive healthcare to millions of Americans.

Partnerships with leading national health plans and PBMs have expanded access to digestive healthcare to millions of Americans. Response to Growing Demand: In 2024, Cylinder responded to the increasing demand for GI-first healthcare through new partnerships.

In 2024, Cylinder responded to the increasing demand for GI-first healthcare through new partnerships. Evidence-backed research : Clinical findings published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology found that 85% of Cylinder users reported significant improvements in GI symptoms.

: Clinical findings published in found that 85% of Cylinder users reported significant improvements in GI symptoms. Leadership growth: Cylinder strengthened its executive leadership and board, adding expertise and accelerating innovation and growth.





“With healthcare costs expected to continue rising in 2025, employers and payers can no longer afford to overlook digestive healthcare,” Snyder added. “We’re excited to build on our momentum and continue helping organizations create healthier, more resilient workforces by prioritizing digestive health.”

About Cylinder

Cylinder delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform and has helped over 100K members to date. Cylinder's platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes. Members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive health care they need to improve their overall health. Trusted by businesses including Texas A&M University, US Foods, and more, Cylinder showcases up to 5:1 ROI and an average of 13% employee engagement. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com.