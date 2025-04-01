CentralReach Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast for 5th Time

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today was named to the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

CentralReach provides a leading software and services platform to help children and adults diagnosed with autism and related IDDs - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. The company offers purpose-built solutions for all the settings where care and learning are provided - in homes, clinics, schools, and the workplace.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Inc. has also recognized CentralReach in several of its other awards programs including naming the company a Best in Business honoree for the last two years, Best Workplace for the last three years, and an Inc. 5000 honoree for the last five years.

For the complete results of this year’s Inc. Regionals: Southeast winners, including company profiles, visit: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.