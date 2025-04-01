GL Communications Advances High-Speed Network Analysis Solutions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their latest release of high-speed Ethernet and IP capture - FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ application. This application provides wirespeed IP traffic filtering and recording up to 320 Gbps direct to disk for offline filtering, extraction, and analysis.

[For illustration, refer to fastrecorder-packetextractor.jpg]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, explains, “FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ offer a high-speed packet capture and analysis solution. Integrated with GL’s PacketScan™ HD hardware appliance, they support speeds up to 100 Gbps over Ethernet. Customers use the device network troubleshooting and can easily identify malfunctioning network infrastructure or faulty software applications. Available in portable and rack-mount configurations, these solutions provide customizable options for ports, RAM, and storage, catering to varied network demands.”

FastRecorder™ enables error-free packet capture on large disks for extended periods of time. Users can define filters to capture packets of interest and set triggers to record incoming traffic based on specific conditions. This application can record from multiple Ethernet interfaces simultaneously.

PacketExtractor™ extracts packets of interest by allowing users to define complex filters, streams, time periods, storage size, and specific packet portions, such as headers, along with other parameters useful for diagnosing issues. It saves the extracted data in PCAP, PCAPNG, or HDL (GL’s proprietary) formats for further analysis.

GL's IP Analytics™ is an optional application that enhances Quality of Service measurements by analyzing IP-based data streams. It provides detailed statistics on Layer 3, COS, Layer 4, IPv4 or IPv6 endpoints, UDP/TCP endpoints, and network conversations, enabling precise performance analysis. With millisecond precision, it computes and visualizes key metrics such as Packet Count, Byte Count, Packets/sec, and Bits/sec, delivering real-time insights for optimizing network efficiency.

Key Features

FastRecorder™:

Non-intrusive packet capture and recording over Electrical and Optical interfaces with nano-second time precision

Enables selective traffic capture using hardware filters based on MAC, 802.1Q (VLANs), IPv4 or IPv6, Tunnel Traffic (Tunnel 1 and Tunnel 2), TCP, UDP, SCTP, SIP, and RTP, with support for filtering inner layers of GTP, GRE, and VXLAN, including inner IPv4 or IPv6 addresses and transport protocol port numbers (UDP, TCP, SCTP)

Supports eCPRI traffic recording based on eCPRI message types and UDP port numbers

Automatic continuation of recording after system interruptions (e.g., PC reboot, application crash, or Windows® update) using the Auto Resume option

PacketExtractor™:

Enables eCPRI traffic analysis to identify impairments such as missed, out-of-order, duplicate packets, and one-way delay.

Provides comprehensive traffic statistics, including overall and per-port rates, frame counts, link status, and packet filtering details.

Analyzes extracted network traffic at the IP level, offering insights into physical ports, Layer 3/4 protocols, DSCP, IPv4 or IPv6 or TCP/UDP endpoints, and SCTP conversations.

Supports Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP) protocol to decrypt ESP packets on IPv4 and IPv6 using ESP SA values

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114