Bitget Wallet Launches First LSD Earn Zone, Introducing Flexible Onchain Yield





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched the industry's first LSD Earn Zone, offering users a new way to earn onchain yields while keeping their crypto assets liquid. This feature introduces Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs) into a simplified wallet experience, allowing users to grow their holdings without traditional staking lockups or restrictions.

LSDs represent a new category of staking assets that combine yield generation with asset flexibility. When users stake tokens such as ETH or SOL on supported DeFi platforms, they receive equivalent derivative tokens in return. These tokens, known as Liquid Staking Derivatives, continue to accrue staking rewards but remain tradable and usable across DeFi protocols. This means users can earn passive income while still being able to trade, swap, provide liquidity or participate in other DeFi activities with the derivative tokens — maximizing both earning potential and asset utility. By eliminating the need to lock assets for fixed periods, LSDs make staking more accessible and efficient.

At launch, Bitget Wallet's LSD Earn Zone supports four carefully selected products across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, offering annual yields ranging from approximately 4% to 8%. These include sUSDe, a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Ethena; USDY, a real-world asset-backed token linked to U.S. Treasury yields via Ondo Finance; sUSDS, a multi-chain yield aggregator that dynamically allocates capital to top-performing protocols; and JitoSOL, a derivative token from Solana's largest LSD protocol, enhanced through MEV strategies. All options are accessible via the "Hold to Earn" section of Bitget Wallet's Earn tab, with real-time yield tracking and instant activation.

Security and transparency are central to Bitget Wallet's design. As a fully non-custodial wallet, it ensures that users retain complete control of their funds at all times. Unlike centralized platforms that carry counterparty risk, Bitget Wallet connects users directly to audited, battle-tested DeFi protocols. LSD products integrated into the Earn Zone undergo strict security reviews, and users benefit from real-time earnings visibility and seamless redemption. Bitget Wallet is further supported by a $300 million Protection Fund, offering additional reassurance in the event of unforeseen security risks.

Bitget Wallet's launch of LSD Earn Zone signals Web3 wallet's evolution into the enhanced yield phase of onchain finance. With upcoming support for networks including Tron, Base, Sonic, and Sui, Bitget Wallet will continue expanding earning opportunities while improving onchain capital efficiency. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, highlighted "As part of our broader Payfi strategy, we're building tools that enable assets to earn yield continuously while remaining usable for other utilities. This is how money should work — flexible, efficient, and always active. Bitget Wallet offers a unified experience that combines earning, trading, and payments in one place, building an everyday finance hub for the next generation of users.”

