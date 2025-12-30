Crypto Wallet Usage Shifts From Trading to Spending, Bitget Wallet Data Shows 

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, closed 2025 with higher onchain activity across trading, payments, and earnings, reflecting a shift in wallet usage as adoption expanded beyond early, trading-focused users. Data from the year suggests that self-custodial wallets are increasingly functioning as everyday financial apps, supporting not only trading but also spending and asset management. Notably, stablecoin-based earning and payment use cases continued to grow even as broader market activity cooled toward year-end, pointing to a gradual decoupling between market sentiment and real-world crypto usage.

Onchain trading activity strengthened through much of 2025. Monthly swap trading volume on Bitget Wallet exceeded $900 million, registering 232% year-on-year growth, as users increasingly relied on decentralized exchange routing to access a broader range of assets across chains. Onchain derivatives activity followed a similar pattern. Monthly perpetual trading volume approached $5 billion, up 291% year-on-year, tracking a wider industry shift toward decentralized perpetual markets. During the year, the ratio of decentralized to centralized perpetual futures trading volume tripled, reaching a record 18.7%, reflecting a broader migration toward transparent, onchain execution.

Payments became a more visible driver of wallet usage in 2025. Bitget Wallet Card monthly spending volume grew more than sixfold since its launch in July, mirroring a wider increase in retail-focused stablecoin activity as global stablecoin transaction volumes reached an estimated $46 trillion annually. Over the course of the year, the wallet expanded payment support to include card-based spending, national QR payment systems, direct bank transfers in select markets, and in-app crypto shopping. These developments illustrate steady progress in integrating crypto payments into everyday retail and financial flows.

Demand for onchain yield products also rose in parallel. Bitget Wallet's Earn products recorded quarterly subscription volume approaching $200 million, expanding more than tenfold from the start of 2025, driven largely by stablecoin-focused yield offerings and integrations with established DeFi protocols. The growth points to rising demand for predictable, onchain returns as market conditions turned more cautious. At the same time, decentralized finance expanded more broadly, with total value locked across DeFi protocols reaching about $161 billion in Q3 2025, among the highest levels seen outside prior peaks.

"The data from 2025 points to a clear shift in how wallets are used," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "They are increasingly functioning as everyday finance apps, where users trade, spend, and manage money directly onchain." Heading into 2026, Bitget Wallet is expected to build on these trends by expanding payment access, supporting wider tokenized assets, and further reducing friction in onchain financial activity, as wallets play a growing role in mainstream crypto adoption.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's blog for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app that makes crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 80 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins, powered by blockchain technology. With global on- and off-ramps and full self-custody, Bitget Wallet enables faster, fairer, and borderless onchain finance for everyone , supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund .

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bbcb507-1786-432f-8599-7df30fe943a9