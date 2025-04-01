Heidelberg Materials Completes Acquisition of Giant Cement Holding Inc. and its subsidiaries

Irving, TX, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Giant Cement Holding Inc. (GCHI) and its subsidiaries, Giant Cement Company, Dragon Products Company and Giant Resource Recovery, from the Fortaleza, Uniland and Trituradora groups.

The acquired operations include a cement plant in Harleyville, South Carolina, and four associated distribution terminals; a joint-venture deep-water import terminal in Savannah, Georgia; cement and slag distribution terminals in Newington, New Hampshire, and Thomaston, Maine; and a deep-water import terminal in Boston, Massachusetts. The purchase also includes Giant Resource Recovery (GRR!), an alternative fuel recycling business in the Eastern U.S.

“We are pleased to complete the acquisition of the GCHI assets and further strengthen our presence in the important Southeastern U.S. and New England markets,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “We welcome the approximately 400 employees and the GCHI customers to Heidelberg Materials and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

This latest acquisition by Heidelberg Materials reflects its continued focus on optimizing its portfolio in core markets, building a sustainable future and positioning the company as the front-runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

Attachment