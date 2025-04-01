Stronger Weed, Lower Prices: Silly Nice Ups the Game Before 4/20 in New York

New York, New York, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 4/20 around the corner and the legal cannabis market in New York continuing to gain momentum, Silly Nice—a Harlem-based, Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand—is stepping into the spotlight with a bold announcement: stronger lab-tested products across their core line and lower prices on vapes to make premium weed more accessible for all.

Since launching in 2024, Silly Nice has earned a reputation for crafting high-quality cannabis that doesn’t cut corners. Rooted in a commitment to clean, sustainable, small-batch production, the brand has quickly become a favorite across dispensaries in New York State. With a growing community of loyal customers, Silly Nice has built trust through transparency, regularly publishing lab results, and ensuring that every jar, gram, and cartridge delivers what it promises—potency, purity, and unforgettable flavor.

As cannabis consumers across the state prepare for 4/20—a day that celebrates culture, community, and freedom of choice—Silly Nice is proud to offer a collection of updated products that reflect the brand’s dedication to quality and accessibility. From concentrates with sky-high THC percentages to sleek, flavor-rich vapes now offered at lower price points, these new updates are designed to meet the needs of both seasoned connoisseurs and everyday New Yorkers alike.

Enhanced Product Potency

Silly Nice has meticulously refined its cultivation and production processes, resulting in elevated potency for several flagship products:

Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower : Now boasting a robust 47.75% THC content, this premium 3.5g selection features the Papaya Wine strain , renowned for its smooth, fruity profile and complex terpene experience. Each bud undergoes an expert infusion process, receiving a rich live resin coating before being encrusted with pure THC crystals, delivering a smooth, slow-burning smoke ideal for seasoned connoisseurs.​

: Now boasting a robust content, this premium 3.5g selection features the , renowned for its smooth, fruity profile and complex terpene experience. Each bud undergoes an expert infusion process, receiving a rich live resin coating before being encrusted with pure THC crystals, delivering a smooth, slow-burning smoke ideal for seasoned connoisseurs.​ Diamond Powder : Achieving an impressive 87.73% THC , this ultra-pure crystalline concentrate epitomizes cannabis potency. Versatile in application, it can be dabbed, sprinkled into joints, or used to craft infused edibles and topicals, offering a smooth, clear-headed euphoria with every use.​

: Achieving an impressive , this ultra-pure crystalline concentrate epitomizes cannabis potency. Versatile in application, it can be dabbed, sprinkled into joints, or used to craft infused edibles and topicals, offering a smooth, clear-headed euphoria with every use.​ Frosted Hash Ball : This meticulously crafted 1-gram hash masterpiece now features 52.70% THC . Designed for true aficionados, it delivers rich terpene flavors, smooth smoke, and a deeply satisfying high. Versatile in consumption, it can be enjoyed in a pipe, crumbled into a joint, or mixed into a blunt for added potency.​

: This meticulously crafted 1-gram hash masterpiece now features . Designed for true aficionados, it delivers rich terpene flavors, smooth smoke, and a deeply satisfying high. Versatile in consumption, it can be enjoyed in a pipe, crumbled into a joint, or mixed into a blunt for added potency.​ Bubble Hash (Solventless): With 52.10% THC

, this premium concentrate offers a robust, smooth, and terpene-rich experience. Crafted using a precise ice-water extraction process, it preserves natural flavors and cannabinoids, ensuring maximum potency and an authentic hash-smoking experience.​

Accessible Pricing for Vape Products

In addition to enhancing product potency, Silly Nice is committed to making premium cannabis more accessible. The brand announces price reductions on its popular vape products:

1G 510 Thread Vape Cartridges : Reduced from $44 to $40 , these cartridges deliver smooth, potent vapor with impressive THC content and strain-specific flavors. For instance, the Runtz variant offers 81.96% THC , featuring sweet, fruity notes and a balanced hybrid effect.​

: Reduced from , these cartridges deliver smooth, potent vapor with impressive THC content and strain-specific flavors. For instance, the variant offers , featuring sweet, fruity notes and a balanced hybrid effect.​ 2G All-In-One Rechargeable Vapes: Lowered from $100 to $80, these sleek, ready-to-use vape pens provide a powerful, smooth, and flavorful experience. The Tangerine Cookies variant, for example, boasts 81.24% THC, delivering an uplifting and energizing effect with a citrus-infused flavor profile.​

Commitment to Quality and Community

Silly Nice's dedication to quality is evident in its handcrafted, small-batch products. Each item undergoes rigorous lab testing to ensure safety, consistency, and transparency. The brand's mission extends beyond product excellence; as a Harlem-based Black and Veteran-owned business, Silly Nice actively supports local initiatives and promotes sustainable practices within the cannabis industry.​

Co-Founder Statement

"At Silly Nice, we believe that premium cannabis should be both potent and accessible," said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. "As we approach 4/20, we're excited to offer our community enhanced products at more affordable prices. It's our way of celebrating with New Yorkers and expressing gratitude for their continued support."​

Availability

Silly Nice products are available at at 100+ licensed dispensaries throughout New York State. Consumers can explore the full menu, view Certificates of Analysis, and locate nearby dispensaries by visiting www.sillynice.com/menu and www.sillynice.com/locations.​

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a Harlem-based cannabis brand that embodies the vibrant spirit of New York. Proudly Black and Veteran-owned, the company is dedicated to delivering premium, lab-tested cannabis products crafted with care and precision. Through a commitment to quality, community, and sustainability, Silly Nice aims to elevate the cannabis experience for enthusiasts across the state.​

