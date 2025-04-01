CDC Layoffs Deliver Devastating Blow to Respiratory Health

Washington, DC, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is deeply concerned about recent reductions in force (RIFs) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which put critical public health programs at risk. These cuts threaten essential services for millions of people with asthma and allergies, worsening health outcomes and limiting efforts to address environmental and occupational health risks. Nearly 28 million people in the United States have asthma and about 10 people still die every day from the disease.

The RIFs at the CDC affect multiple divisions, including:

National Center for Environmental Health (NCEH): This center plays a vital role in protecting public health from environmental hazards, including air pollution, climate change, and chemical exposures. Cuts to NCEH will weaken its ability to support state and local health departments. The entire Division of Environmental Health Science and Practice (DEHSP) is expected to be eliminated. This division consisted of the Asthma and Air Quality Branch, the Climate and Health Activity, the Emerging Environmental Hazards and Health Effects Branch, the Environmental Public Health Tracking Branch, the Lead Poisoning Prevention and Surveillance Branch, and the Water, Food, and Environmental Health Services Branch. Key programs impacted include:

National Asthma Control Program (NACP): This program is vital to asthma education, prevention and research. By working with state health departments on community-based care models, the NACP has been highly effective in its aim to reduce the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and emergency department (ED) visits. Asthma-related death rates declined significantly after the program's implementation decreasing by more than 45% between 1999 and 2018. It has also been cost saving. The annual average cost of asthma is $82 billion, but for every $1 spent, the program saves an average of $71 dollars. Eliminating the staff responsible for this program will leave state and local health departments without adequate support to address asthma.

Climate and Health Program: This initiative assists health departments in preparing for climate-related health threats such as extreme weather and heat, worsening air quality, and increased pollen levels, all of which can trigger asthma and allergy symptoms. The program helps states in identifying potential local climate impacts, associated health risks, and the most vulnerable populations and locations in their communities. Elimination of this program will be felt by the communities most affected by the health impacts of climate change, like people with asthma and allergies.

Office on Smoking and Health (OSH): This office leads national efforts to reduce tobacco use, a major contributor to lung disease and asthma exacerbations. OSH funds state and local tobacco prevention programs, supports smoking cessation efforts, and conducts public education campaigns on the dangers of smoking and vaping. Elimination of OSH will significantly weaken these initiatives, making it harder to prevent youth tobacco use and support individuals trying to quit smoking.

National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH): NIOSH conducts research and provides recommendations to prevent workplace-related diseases, including occupational asthma and respiratory hazards. The institute’s work is critical in identifying and mitigating exposure to harmful chemicals, allergens, and airborne pollutants that can exacerbate asthma and allergies. Reducing the workforce will weaken worker protections and limit the agency’s ability to study and address occupational health risks that contribute to asthma.

These cuts come as rates of asthma and allergic diseases continue to rise. Reducing federal support for environmental health, smoking cessation, and occupational safety will have long-term consequences, increasing healthcare costs and putting millions at risk.

"The announced firings of CDC staff, combined with cuts to federal asthma and allergy programs, will be a devastating blow to public health—especially in states that overwhelmingly supported the current administration. Texas, Florida, and Ohio already struggle with high asthma rates and disproportionate emergency room visits, particularly among lower income households. Losing CDC personnel dedicated to asthma means fewer experts working on asthma surveillance, public health initiatives, and air quality protections—leaving millions of Americans even more vulnerable," said Kenneth Mendez, AAFA President and CEO.

"West Virginia, where nearly 10% of adults suffer from asthma, relies on CDC-led programs to track and mitigate the disease. In Kentucky, where childhood asthma rates exceed the national average, fewer CDC staff means fewer resources to help schools and healthcare providers manage this chronic condition. Asthma affects millions of Americans in every corner of the country. But without federal support and CDC leadership, more families will face preventable emergencies, higher medical bills, and worse health outcomes. "

AAFA urges Congress and the Administration to prioritize the health of all Americans by restoring critical public health programs at the CDC and protect the health of individuals with asthma and allergies.

