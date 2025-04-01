Avocado Green Mattress Unveils 2024 Impact Report, Redefining Responsible Business with a Bold Commitment to Sustainability

Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado , the pioneer in certified organic mattresses and a dedicated advocate for environmental and social responsibility, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Impact Report , a reflection of the company’s commitment to innovation in sustainability and responsible business practices. Guided by the principles of sustainability, transparency, and ethical luxury, Avocado continues to challenge industry norms through the sourcing of natural, organic materials, supporting environmental nonprofits, and taking bold action on climate change. With every product, every process, and every partnership, the company is proving that better materials, better practices, and better impact can go hand in hand.

Key Highlights from the 2024 Impact Report:

$11.4MM Given to 1% for the Planet® to Date: Through Avocado 1% for the Planet® membership, the company has given more than $11.4MM to fund vital initiatives in conservation, climate action, environmental education, and sustainability efforts. In 2017, Avocado was the first mattress brand to join 1% for the Planet.

More Than 99% of All Returned Products Donated to Nonprofits and Charities: In 2024, 99% of returned products were donated to support communities in need, rather than ending up in landfills. Avocado has proudly supported a range of organizations, including mental health and addiction recovery groups, veterans' services, community and emergency assistance programs for low-income individuals, homeless/re-entry groups, refugees, and survivors of domestic violence.

Certified for Sustainability, Health & Safety: Avocado is committed to the highest standards of sustainability, health, and quality. Our products are made with the safest, most environmentally responsible materials available. That’s why we’ve earned leading certifications, including the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) for organic products, MADE SAFE®, EWG Verified®, and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 for health and safety, and the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) for ethical wool sourcing and animal welfare.

48% Reduction in Absolute Emissions Since 2021: Avocado is committed to reducing carbon emissions across its supply chain, focusing on systemic reductions rather than relying on offsets. As the first Climate Neutral Certified mattress brand, the company is investing in initiatives like optimizing logistics, transitioning to renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture. These efforts drive long-term cost savings, improve efficiency, and set a new standard for sustainable luxury in the industry.

Estimated 89% Landfill Diversion Rate: In 2024, Avocado became the first in the industry to reach 89% Landfill Diversion. The company is on track to achieve UL Silver Level in 2025.

113.9 Overall B Impact Score: Avocado earned a 113.9 Overall B Impact Score for 2024, demonstrating its strong commitment to social and environmental performance, as well as its high standards for accountability and transparency, surpassing B Lab’s baseline requirements.

Industry Achievements: In 2024, Avocado was honored to be recognized on Fast Company’s prestigious Brands That Matter and Best Workplaces for Innovators lists, highlighting its unwavering commitment to supporting both its employees and customers.

Avocado’s 2024 Impact Report highlights the company's commitment to 'Dream of Better,' a guiding principle that redefines responsible business by challenging industry norms and proving that sustainability and luxury can coexist. "At Avocado, people don't have to choose between sustainability and luxury—they can have both,” says Vy Nguyen, Co-CEO. “They choose Avocado not just for our commitment to organic and sustainable practices but also for the uncompromising quality and performance of our products. We're redefining what it means to lead—where the best choice for luxury, comfort, and quality is also the best choice for the planet."

