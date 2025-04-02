Aclarion Announces Expansion to Santa Monica with Medical Imaging Center of Southern California

MICSC are leaders in Los Angeles providing MRI and Diagnostic Imaging services

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today its Nociscan product is now available in Santa Monica at Medical Imaging Center of Southern California (MICSC). Until now, MICSC has provided Nociscan exclusively at their Beverly Hills location.

“We are pleased to expand access to Nociscan in our Santa Monica location,” said Bradley Jabour, MD, founder of MICSC. “MICSC has a proud heritage of adoption of new and novel solutions that add value to our patients and referring physician customers. Nociscan has been an integral part of our Beverly Hills service offering and by adding it in Santa Monica we are expanding our services while replicating the benefits to patients and physicians currently provided in Beverly Hills. Physicians treating low back pain are constantly striving for more and better information when diagnosing and treating patients. Nociscan is helping physicians who treat low back pain and we are pleased to offer Nociscan at both our Los Angeles locations.”

In November 2024, Dr. Jabour was highlighted in an article about Nociscan in the Radiological Society of North America edition of MAGNETOM Flash, a peer-to-peer magazine published by Siemens Healthineers. The article features two physician-user perspectives on Nociscan, one from a spine surgeon and the other from Dr. Jabour’s point of view as a radiologist and imaging center owner.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Los Angeles is the most populous city in California, with an estimated population exceeding 3.8M people, and the second-most populous city in the United States, second only to New York City. Both Los Angeles and New York City are strategically important markets for Aclarion.

Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

