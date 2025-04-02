Former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator Expands Groundbreaking Drinking Water Training Program

CHICAGO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), an emerging leader in drinking water training, is expanding its innovative online drinking water training program that incorporates critical lessons learned from the Flint Water Crisis. This training aims to further strengthen the efforts of dedicated professionals at the federal, state, and public water system levels to protect public health.

Launched in 2021, the program is led by EPHI founder and director Anthony Ross, former Flint Emergency Coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impacts of a failed water system on a community, which is why I started EPHI – to help prevent another crisis,” Ross said.

As Flint Emergency Coordinator, he played a key role in EPA’s response to the Flint Water Crisis, overseeing efforts to ensure safe drinking water for the people of Flint, collaborating with Flint and the state of Michigan to accelerate lead service line replacements, and ensuring compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Additional Details

This year’s training includes:

A critical analysis of what went wrong, key missteps, and how they can be avoided in the future. Flint: From Crisis to Recovery – Examining Flint's recovery journey. Highlighting the role of government agencies, infrastructure improvements, and community resilience.



Insights from Leadership

“Our mission is to prevent another water crisis like Flint by ensuring every community has access to safe, reliable drinking water. Drinking water professionals face evolving challenges – from aging infrastructure to changing regulations. This training provides real-world insights from Flint to help them protect public health and prevent future crises,” said Anthony Ross.

Supporting Organizations

EPHI supports leading water organizations focused on advancing drinking water quality, including:

American Water Works Association

European Water Association

Illinois Section of American Water Works Association

Singapore Water Association

Explore Our Training

Visit our Flint Water Crisis Online Drinking Water Training page to learn more.

About

Environmental & Public Health International specializes in online drinking water training on the Flint Water Crisis. These trainings offer insights into crisis management, lead contamination, and recovery efforts.

Media Contact

