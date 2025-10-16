Native American Community Development Institute Showcases EPA-Aligned Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator as Benchmark Tool for Tribal Governments

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its EPA-aligned, free, multilingual Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) is now recognized within the Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), a nationally respected institution advancing Native American community development, cultural vitality, and self-determination. This recognition strengthens access for all Tribal governments, Native American communities, and planners.

Aligned with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), the LSLRCC empowers Tribal governments to accurately model lead service line replacement costs, secure Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding, and protect public health in Tribal communities. Since its launch in April 2025, users have applied the tool to model over $3 billion in lead service line replacement costs.

The LSLRCC is available for free, ensuring that all Tribal communities and local governments can immediately access it to plan resilient drinking water systems and advance long-term public health protections.

Key Benefits for Tribal Governments and Native American Communities

Plan and Budget Tribal Water Systems – Accurately model lead service line replacement projects across Native American communities.





Accurately model lead service line replacement projects across Native American communities. Ensure EPA LCRI & SDWA Compliance – Support Tribal utilities in meeting federal drinking water standards and regulatory requirements.





Support Tribal utilities in meeting federal drinking water standards and regulatory requirements. Unlock BIL & SRF Funding Opportunities – Expand access to critical infrastructure funding for Tribal governments and underserved Native American communities.





Expand access to critical infrastructure funding for Tribal governments and underserved Native American communities. Advance Tribal Equity through UN SDGs – Contribute to eight Sustainable Development Goals, including health, equity, and clean water.





Contribute to eight Sustainable Development Goals, including health, equity, and clean water. Protect Native American Children’s Health – Minimize lead exposure in Tribal homes and infrastructure, safeguarding long-term public health.





Recognition of Equity and Justice Leadership

“Being featured by NACDI ensures Tribal leaders and Native American community planners have direct access to a trusted, EPA-aligned tool that advances health equity and safe drinking water,” said Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “The LSLRCC is designed to remove barriers for Tribal governments, providing a data-driven, actionable planning tool to model lead service line replacement costs, secure funding, and protect public health across Native American communities.”

Sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to sponsor the LSLRCC. Sponsorship underscores a shared commitment to environmental equity and safe drinking water for all communities.

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Building on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint water recovery initiatives, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in water infrastructure.

Through a data-driven, equity-focused water infrastructure planning model, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

By aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, EPHI advances environmental equity in safe drinking water, expands access to resilient community water systems, and accelerates progress toward sustainable water infrastructure development worldwide. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.



