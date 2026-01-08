UNFCCC Nairobi Work Programme Includes Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator as Climate Adaptation Tool

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) announced that its Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) has been included in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Nairobi Work Programme Adaptation Knowledge Platform.
The inclusion reflects the importance of drinking water infrastructure planning as a core component of climate adaptation, public health protection, and equitable resilience.
United Nations Climate Change Adaptation and Water Infrastructure
The Nairobi Work Programme supports the development and dissemination of knowledge and practical tools that strengthen adaptation planning and implementation under the UNFCCC. Inclusion of the LSLRCC reflects growing recognition of drinking water systems as critical climate-sensitive infrastructure, particularly in communities facing aging assets and investment gaps.
Supporting Evidence-Based Adaptation Planning
The free, web-based calculator is designed for use by Tribal and local governments, utilities, planners, and funding applicants to support transparent cost estimation and decision making for lead service line replacement. By linking public health protection with climate adaptation and resilience planning, the tool supports implementation-ready approaches aligned with UNFCCC adaptation priorities.
“The UNFCCC is the primary global forum for translating climate science into adaptation action, including the protection of drinking water systems that are fundamental to public health,” said Anthony Ross, founder of Environmental & Public Health International.
Advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Since its release, the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator has been used to model billions of dollars in potential replacement costs to support infrastructure planning and funding readiness.
By strengthening access to safe drinking water and supporting climate-resilient infrastructure investment, the tool contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to health, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities, and climate action.
About Environmental & Public Health International
Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Drawing on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint water crisis recovery, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in drinking water infrastructure.
Through a data-driven, equity-focused planning framework, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, and advancing climate-resilient drinking water infrastructure, EPHI promotes environmental equity, expands access to sustainable community water systems, and accelerates global progress toward resilient water infrastructure development.
For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, sponsorship opportunities for the LSLRCC, and registration details, please contact us.
You can access the original press release in the EPHI Newsroom and Media Updates.
This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:
World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day | EPHI, WHO Alignment
January 1, 2026
Flint Water Crisis Drinking Water Training | UN Decade Pledge
December 31, 2025
MDH Lists Flint Water Crisis Training for Public Water Systems
December 29, 2025
Water Program Portal Highlights Flint Water Crisis Training
December 29, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Public Water System Training | MERLOT
December 29, 2025
EPHI Submits World Water Day 2026 Action to UN Agenda
December 28, 2025
APA Highlights Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 28, 2025
UNEP Recognizes LSLRCC for Climate Adaptation Planning
December 27, 2025
EPHI Commits to Equity in Climate Action | Paris Agreement
December 27, 2025
EPHI Submits Governance Input for 2026 UN Water Conference
December 26, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized for Disaster Risk Reduction
December 26, 2025
Flint Water Crisis Training Recognized by UNDRR PreventionWeb
December 24, 2025
Cleveland CLASH Integrates LSLRCC into Public Health Resources
December 24, 2025
EPHI Submits Paris Agreement Article 13 Input to UNEA 7
December 23, 2025
Harvard–Boston University Climate Health Platform Lists LSLRCC
December 22, 2025
Yale University-Led Platform Lists LSLRCC Climate Adaptation Tool
December 22, 2025
UNDRR Features Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Featured by ASLA Colorado for Drinking Water Planning
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Listed Under Ramsar Convention for World Wetlands Day 2026
December 21, 2025
LSLRCC Recognized Under the Paris Agreement
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed on CAKE Climate Adaptation Knowledge Exchange
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed on UNESCO IHP-WINS Climate Water Platform
December 20, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in WIPO GREEN Climate Technology Database
December 19, 2025
EPHI Supports COP30 Climate Action via World Bank Connect4Impact
December 19, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in NDC Partnership for Paris Agreement Action
December 18, 2025
UNFCCC Features LSLRCC in Adaptation Knowledge Platform
December 15, 2025
Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Tool in Biodiversity Frameworks
December 14, 2025
Future Earth Lists Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator
December 13, 2025
UN Convention on Biological Diversity Lists EPHI
December 13, 2025
LSLRCC Featured on UNDP SparkBlue for Climate Resilience
December 12, 2025
EPHI Supports UNEA 7 with AI for Environmental Governance
December 12, 2025
UN Platform Features EPHI LSLRCC Supporting UNEA 7
December 11, 2025
EPHI Earns Zero Hunger Recognition for Clean Water Leadership
December 10, 2025
EPHI Contributes to UNEA-7 Sustainable Development Process
December 10, 2025
UN Lists EPHI Newsroom as Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Hub
December 10, 2025
LSLRCC Listed in the United Nations SDG Partnership Platform
December 9, 2025
EPHI Expands LSLRCC for Indigenous & Local Communities After GMGSF
December 7, 2025
United Nations ESCAP Features Climate Adaptive LSLRCC
December 5, 2025
UN Global Digital Compact Recognizes Climate Adaptive LSLRCC
December 5, 2025
Environmental & Public Health International Receives Federal Trademark
December 4, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Receives Federal Trademark
December 4, 2025
EPHI Signs UN WEPs to Advance Equitable Climate Adaptive Water Systems
December 2, 2025
EPHI Commits to UN Decade for Climate Adaptive Water Systems
December 1, 2025
EPHI Joins UN Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum (GMGSF)
November 25, 2025
EPHI Joins Zero Hunger Pledge to Support SDG 2 & Climate Action
November 23, 2025
EPHI Pledge Supports UNHCR Climate Adaptive Drinking Water Systems
November 22, 2025
EPHI Signs UN WASH Pledge | Strengthening Climate-Resilient Drinking Water
November 8, 2025
TNFD Lists LSLRCC | Climate-Adaptive Drinking Water Infrastructure
November 8, 2025
ALNAP Lists Climate-Resilient Drinking Water Infrastructure Tool
November 5, 2025
NACDI Features EPA-Aligned Tribal Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
September 16, 2025
Free Tribal, State & Local Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | APA Colorado
September 13, 2025
EPA-Aligned Lead & Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | WC&P
September 10, 2025
Lead in Drinking Water Risk Reduction Tool | River Network LCRI Hub
September 6, 2025
AWWA Lists EPHI’s LSLRCC: Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
August 29, 2025
LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub
August 21, 2025
EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington
August 16, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI
August 13, 2025
Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP
August 10, 2025
UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform
August 3, 2025
Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH
July 27, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub
July 13, 2025
Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement
July 12, 2025
Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR
July 6, 2025
UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now
June 28, 2025
Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications
June 22, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech
June 7, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments
May 26, 2025
Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed
May 11, 2025
Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool
April 29, 2025
Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training
March 31, 2025