Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator Secures Federal Trademark for Climate-Adaptive Planning

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International® (EPHI) announced today that its free, United Nations Environment Programme-recognized Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator® (LSLRCC) has received official approval for a United States federal trademark. The trademark was secured to ensure Tribal and local governments, communities, and utilities can continue relying on a trusted and consistent tool when planning and estimating lead service line replacement costs.

A Free Tool Driving Equitable Lead Service Line Replacements and Climate Resilient Planning

The LSLRCC is a free, multilingual, browser-based tool designed to help Tribal governments, municipalities, utilities, and state and federal agencies model the cost of lead service line replacement projects. The tool supports compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements and helps communities advance equitable, transparent, and climate-adaptive infrastructure planning.

Used to Model Billions in Lead Service Line Replacement Projects

Since its launch in April 2025, anonymous web analytics from the LSLRCC platform show that users have modeled more than $3 billion in estimated replacement costs. These analytics reflect how communities across the United States are using the tool to support informed, data driven decisions that strengthen public health and long-term resilience.

Advancing Global Sustainable Development Goals

The LSLRCC directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by helping communities strengthen safe drinking water access, protect public health, and build climate-resilient infrastructure systems.

Through its focus on transparency, equity, and user accessible planning, the tool advances progress toward SDG 3 (Good Health and Well Being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

These principles guide the design, purpose, and continued development of the LSLRCC as it helps communities plan for long-term drinking water safety.

A Commitment to Equitable and Transparent Lead Service Line Replacement Planning

“It is important to provide actionable resources that communities can trust and access whenever they need to,” said Anthony Ross, Director of Environmental & Public Health International. “The tool is already protected by United States copyright, and securing a federal trademark for the LSLRCC reinforces our commitment to keeping it reliable and freely accessible for the governments and communities it is built to support.”

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a trusted leader in EPA-aligned drinking water training and public water system compliance support for municipalities, Tribal governments, and state agencies. Drawing on direct expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint water system recovery initiatives, EPHI equips government agencies with proven strategies to eliminate lead in drinking water, achieve Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and advance public health equity in drinking water infrastructure.

Through a data-driven, equity-focused planning framework, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides lead service line replacement projects funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation, and advancing climate-resilient drinking water infrastructure, EPHI promotes environmental equity, expands access to sustainable community water systems, and accelerates global progress toward resilient water development.

For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, sponsorship opportunities for the LSLRCC, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the EPHI Newsroom and Media Updates.



