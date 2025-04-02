Provident Bank Elevates Tara Brady to Chief Experience Officer to Drive Customer Experience and Brand Growth

ISELIN, N.J., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce that Tara Brady has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Experience Officer (CXO), responsible for leading the bank’s marketing and customer experience strategies, and ensuring seamless, customer-centric engagement across the organization. Ms. Brady will also focus on fostering deep collaboration and synergy between customer experience and employee experience. Since joining Provident, Ms. Brady has been instrumental in centralizing and enhancing the experience for customers. Her new role expands this work in support of the bank’s growth throughout the region.





With a focus on delivering consistent and coordinated communications, and a unified brand identity, Ms. Brady will champion a customer-first mindset across all departments. “At Provident, the customer is at center of everything we do. We remain committed to honoring Provident’s rich history of serving our communities while continuing to evolve to meet our customers’ changing needs,” said Ms. Brady. “By challenging the status quo and empowering our employees with the right tools and solutions, we can better support our customers and ensure a consistent, high-quality experience across the organization.”

Leading both the marketing and customer experience teams, Ms. Brady will play a pivotal role in shaping brand awareness, supporting business growth, and reinforcing the bank’s commitment to delivering outstanding results.

As CXO, Ms. Brady will drive initiatives that cultivate employee empowerment, enhance customer trust, and strengthen brand loyalty, with the goal of building advocates for life. “Tara has been instrumental in placing the customer experience at the forefront as we continue our journey as a super community bank—offering the capabilities of a larger financial institution with the personal touch of a local organization,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO. “Tara’s passion and unwavering commitment to Provident, our team members, and—most importantly—our customers, make her exceptionally well-suited for this role.”

Ms. Brady brings more than a decade of experience revitalizing and reshaping the sales and customer experience cultures of leading financial institutions. Most recently, she served as Director of Customer Experience for Provident Bank. Prior to her time with Provident, Ms. Brady held customer experience-focused leadership positions of increasing responsibility with Affinity Federal Credit Union, WSFS Bank and Wells Fargo.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.05 billion as of December 31, 2024, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

