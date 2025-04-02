MidAmerica Cancer Care Opens New Medical Oncology Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAmerica Cancer Care (MACC), a trusted name in cancer care in the Kansas City Metropolitan area and western Missouri, and a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), has opened a new medical oncology clinic in Kansas City, Kansas that is located at 8919 Parallel Pkwy, Suite 326W. Current or prospective patients can call (913) 804-4031 for inquiries or to schedule an appointment.

Board-certified medical oncologists Jaswinder Singh, MD, Nicholas Shuler, DO, Shajadi Patan, MD, and Benjamin Fangman, MD are now accepting patients at the new MACC location. The new clinic includes private exam rooms that provide dedicated space for patient-physician conversations, an infusion room, in-house lab and pathology services, and a specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics.

“We are excited to welcome patients to our new Kansas City practice location, where we will provide the same high-quality care that we do in all of our clinics,” said Board-certified MACC medical oncologist and hematologist, Jaswinder Singh, MD. “We have a patient-first mindset, and we hold ourselves to a high standard of continuously providing exceptional, compassionate care, which is the standard in all of MACC’s clinic locations. We look forward to serving our patients at our new clinic in Kansas City, Kansas.”

MACC provides care to patients living in the Kansas City Metropolitan area, western Missouri, and surrounding areas. The practice ensures patients receive personalized care and treatment plans that are designed exclusively for their unique needs. As a community-based practice, MACC provides affordable care in a comfortable environment while offering high-quality, state-of-the-art treatment in convenient locations.

In January, MACC announced its partnership with American Oncology Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing community-based oncology networks. This partnership allows MACC to enhance patient care by offering additional services such as access to the in-house specialty pharmacy with home delivery of certain medications among other benefits.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our patients to the new space, where we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being,” said Dr. Singh. “This new location will allow us to expand patient services and therapeutics and provide a large space for staff to deliver one-on-one care.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. For more information about MidAmerica Cancer Care, visit maccsp.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About MidAmerica Cancer Care

Established in 2019, MidAmerica Cancer Care (MACC) has one central mission: to provide compassionate cancer care to patients right in their own communities. Because tumors and cancers are unique, it is important to create a unique treatment plan for each patient. At MACC, treating the whole patient and not just the cancer itself, is an integral part of this approach. This is accomplished through leading-edge programs and technologies delivered in a highly personal and compassionate setting.

MidAmerica Cancer Care has six physicians and 16 advanced practitioners on staff, in three locations. With more than 50 years combined experience, MACC is dedicated to fighting for each patient as if they are family.

With its main location on the campus of St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, MACC visits with patients in multiple locations. Learn more at maccsp.com.