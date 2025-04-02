Infinite Reality Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace; Scaling Access to Immersive 3D Experiences for Businesses of All Sizes

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR)™ , an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, today announced that its immersive software and services are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This milestone expands distribution of iR’s industry-leading technology and award-winning enterprise solutions. According to Coresight Research , brands that have invested in virtual stores have seen significant benefits, including a 67% increase in new customers, 77% more clicks to products, and an 88% uplift in sales, highlighting the meaningful benefits for interactive, 3D content to meet evolving customer expectations.

“Launching on Google Cloud Marketplace is an exciting step forward in our goal to make immersive experiences ubiquitous,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO, Infinite Reality. “We are witnessing a meaningful shift in how consumers, especially younger segments, are engaging with brands and believe that every enterprise should be leveraging immersive tech to meet their evolving needs. In Google Cloud we have found a powerful partner that can help us bring our solution to more clients.”

Businesses looking for a full-service solution can access iR Enterprise , which provides bespoke, custom-built immersive experiences for Crate & Barrel, e.l.f. Cosmetics, J.Crew, Swarovski, and more. These tailored solutions include:

Digital twins that create virtual replicas of real-world environments

Virtual showrooms and tours that integrate with major ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Salesforce

AI-powered assistants for personalized customer interactions

3D product digitization that transforms 2D photos into interactive 3D visualizations

XR-based applications for consumer headsets such as Metaquest and Apple Vision Pro

Virtual fan communities that enable branded metaverse experiences for community events and viewing parties

iR Enterprise has developed over five hundred immersive experiences for brands and government entities over the years and is continuously adding new capabilities for clients as technology and business objectives evolve.

iR Studio is a self-service, no-code platform that allows brands to design, publish, and monetize 3D websites. With iR Studio, users can create a 3D experience leveraging several features including:

A friendly, flexible interface that makes it easy to build, manage and deploy immersive digital spaces

An asset library of customizable 3D templates, props and kits

Team collaboration tools including the ability to share and partner on project drafts and reports

Shopify integration that allows you to import your product catalog into a 3D world

Multiplayer capabilities to enable social interactivity such as video and audio chat

Media streaming including the ability to upload videos

Collection of customizable avatars

Analytics dashboard to measure performance

“Bringing Infinite Reality’s software and services to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Infinite Reality can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

The global immersive technology market size is predicted to reach nearly $13 trillion by 2030, according to Citi Research . In January 2025, Infinite Reality announced the closing of a $3 billion funding round , validating its vision for the next generation of the internet and marking a defining moment in the immersive technology sector.

To access Infinite Reality on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit here .

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, NBA player Rudy Gobert, and globally-ranked tennis player Taylor Fritz. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

