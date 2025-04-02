Portable Analytical Instruments Market to Hit USD 30.62 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Miniaturization and Real-Time Analysis | SNS Insider

Pune, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable Analytical Instruments Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Portable Analytical Instruments Market size was valued at USD 15.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30.62 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market's growth is primarily fueled by advancements in miniaturization technologies, rising demand for on-site testing solutions, and increasing regulatory compliance requirements across industries.





Get a Sample Report of Portable Analytical Instruments Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5548

Market Analysis

Portable Analytical Instrumentation provides fast, accurate, and portable solutions by reducing reliance on laboratory-based methodologies. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for rapid diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and quality control in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food & beverages industries. As of 2023, the U.S. comprised nearly 24% of the global portable analytical instruments market, primarily due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, rigorous regulatory standards, and higher adoption of innovative technologies. According to recent government data, the U.S. Department of Energy invested over USD 1.5 billion in portable analytical technologies for environmental and industrial applications in 2023, further accelerating market expansion.

Miniaturization, IoT integration, and AI-powered analytics are just some of the technological advancements that are shaping the future of portable instruments, making them more accurate and user-friendly. The increasing investments by governments across the globe in portable diagnostic tools for disease surveillance, and environmental safety, are also anticipated to boost the demand. As an example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earmarked USD 750 million in 2023 for portable water and air quality monitoring devices, strengthening market growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Invacare Corporation (TDX SP2 Power Wheelchair, Rollite Rollator Walker)

Sunrise Medical (Quickie Q500 M Power Wheelchair, Airgo Comfort-Plus Lightweight Rollator)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Orion Portable pH Meter, Niton XL5 XRF Analyzer)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (4300 Handheld FTIR Spectrometer, 490 Micro GC Portable Gas Chromatograph)

Bruker Corporation (Alpha II Portable FTIR Spectrometer, TRACER 5g Handheld XRF Analyzer)

ABB Group (ACF5000 Portable Gas Analyzer, LS4000 Laser-Based Spectrometer)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Spectrum Two FTIR Spectrometer, PinAAcle 500 Atomic Absorption Spectrometer)

Horiba Ltd. (LAQUA Portable Water Quality Meter, PG-300 Series Portable Gas Analyzer)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Seven2Go Portable pH Meter, Titrator Compact G20)

Shimadzu Corporation (IRSpirit Portable FTIR Spectrophotometer, GC-2010 Plus Portable Gas Chromatograph)

Danaher Corporation (HQ Series Portable Meters, DR1900 Portable Spectrophotometer)

Anton Paar GmbH (DMA 35 Portable Density Meter, RheolabQC Portable Rheometer)

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science (X-MET8000 Portable XRF Analyzer, Vulcan Optics Handheld Laser Spectrometer)

Eppendorf AG (BioPhotometer D30, Multipette M4 Portable Pipette)

Roche Diagnostics (Accutrend Plus Portable Meter, Cobas b 123 Blood Gas Analyzer)

Waters Corporation (ACQUITY UPLC M-Class System, MassTrak Immunosuppressants XE Kit)

YSI Inc. (ProDSS Multiparameter Water Quality Meter, 9300/9500 Photometers)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (API T300 Portable CO Analyzer, 3010MA Portable Oxygen Analyzer)

FLIR Systems (GF Series Optical Gas Imaging Camera, Exx-Series Thermal Cameras)

Analytik Jena AG (Specord 50 PLUS Spectrophotometer, Multi N/C Portable TOC Analyzer)

Endress+Hauser Group (Liquiline Mobile CML18 Portable Data Logger, Prosonic Flow W 400 Ultrasonic Flowmeter)

Extech Instruments (PH300 Portable pH Meter, DO700 Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meter)

Portable Analytical Instruments Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 15.38 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 30.62 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.98% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Need Any Customization Research on Portable Analytical Instruments Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5548

Key Segments Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the pH meters segment dominated the market, owing to their pivotal roles in evaluating water quality, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Portable, wireless, and smart pH meters have been replacing traditional ones, which has increased the capability of monitoring in real-time during fieldwork and industrial applications. Bluetooth-enabled environmental pH sensors and cloud-driven data management, for instance, have made it easier to analyze, especially in biotechnology and environmental monitoring. At the same time, stricter regulations on water safety and chemical processing led to higher demand. Manufacturers are focusing their endeavors on designing products that are durable, easy to use, and deliver a high degree of accuracy, which is also expected to further strengthen the hold and dominance of pH meters in the portable analytical instruments market.

By Technology

In 2023, the spectroscopic analysis segment accounted for the highest share, owing to its accuracy, quickness, versatility, and use in chemical, environmental, and pharmaceutical testing. Portable spectrometers, such as Raman, infrared (IR), and ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) systems, are used extensively for drug formulation, pollutant detection, and material identification. Miniaturized sensors and advances in AI-based spectral analysis have led to their application in hazardous material detection and forensic applications. The increased demand for in-process quality control in manufacturing and rapid diagnostics in healthcare has also fuelled the adoption. The segment growth is also attributed to increasing government investments in portable spectroscopy for defense and environmental monitoring.

By End-User

In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, which can be attributed to the demand for quick drug testing, quality assurance, and adherence to regulatory standards. The portable instruments allow for raw materials analysis, drug stability control, and contamination detection which would reduce the use of laboratories as well. To promote Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) compliance and decentralized testing, regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA are promoting portable devices. Both the boom in biopharmaceutical production and the growth of personalized medicine have driven demand even higher. High-Precision Compact Analyzers to Seize Revenue Opportunities in Portable Analytical Instruments Market. Companies are investing in compact, high-precision analyzers to streamline workflows, making this segment a key revenue driver in the portable analytical instruments market.

Portable Analytical Instruments Market Segmentation

By Product

PH Meters

Conductivity and Resistivity Meters

Dissolved Co2 and O2 Meters

Spectrometers

Refractometers

Titrators

Gas Analyzers

Colorimeters

TOC Analyzers

Thermal Analyzers

Others

By Technology

Spectroscopic Analysis X-Ray Fluorescence Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Raman Spectroscopy Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy Others

Elemental Analysis

Others

By End User

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Environmental Testing Industry

Academic & Government Institutions

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market revenue share in 2023 in the portable analytical instruments market. The major contributor is the U.S., which is spurred on by solutions with the technological advancement of the healthcare system through high investment within R&D in portable diagnostic technologies and harsh environmental regulations. Government efforts, like the EPA’s funding for portable monitoring devices, further accelerated adoption. Europe maintained the second-largest share of the market, led by Germany and the UK, owing to stringent industrial safety regulations and the extensive application of portable spectrometers in the pharmaceuticals and environmental testing sectors. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, due to an increase in industrialization, growing healthcare expenditure, and governmental focus on food and environment safety. The likes of China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in portable analytical devices for drug testing and pollution control. Technological developments and the growing need for point-of-care testing solutions also accelerate the global market growth.

Recent Developments

In 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a next-generation handheld XRF analyzer for rapid metal composition analysis in industrial and mining applications.

In 2023, Agilent Technologies also received FDA clearance for its portable GC-MS system, enabling more on-site analysis of chemicals in food safety and forensic applications.

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense, announced to invest USD 500 million to deploy portable chemical detection devices for military and emergency response utilization.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5548

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization Analysis by Region

5.2 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.

5.3 Innovation and R&D

5.4 Instrument Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Product

8. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by Technology

9. Portable Analytical Instruments Market by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Portable Analytical Instruments Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/portable-analytical-instruments-market-5548

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.