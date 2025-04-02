Crop Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Adoption of IoT, AI And Drone Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crop Monitoring Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Crop Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.04% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Transforming Agriculture through the Rapid Growth and Innovation in Precision Crop Monitoring

The crop monitoring market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in precision farming and technology. As global food security concerns rise, farmers are increasingly adopting modern systems to enhance crop health, soil quality, and water usage efficiency. The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.74 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.74%.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Trimble (Guidance Control, Crop Monitoring Software)

(Guidance Control, Crop Monitoring Software) Topcon Corporation (GNSS Receivers, Crop Sensors)

(GNSS Receivers, Crop Sensors) The Climate Corporation (Climate FieldView, Seed Advisor)

(Climate FieldView, Seed Advisor) CropX Technologies (Soil Sensor, Irrigation Optimization Platform)

(Soil Sensor, Irrigation Optimization Platform) Yara International (AtFarm, YaraIrix)

(AtFarm, YaraIrix) Stenon (Real-Time Soil Analysis Sensor, Soil Health Monitoring System)

(Real-Time Soil Analysis Sensor, Soil Health Monitoring System) Instacrops (InstaFrost, InstaWeather)

(InstaFrost, InstaWeather) EOS Data Analytics (EOSDA Crop Monitoring, EOS SAT-1)

(EOSDA Crop Monitoring, EOS SAT-1) Solinftec (Alice AI Assistant, Solix Ag Robotics)

(Alice AI Assistant, Solix Ag Robotics) Crop Analytica (IoT-Based Agriculture Monitoring System, AI-Driven Analytics Platform)

(IoT-Based Agriculture Monitoring System, AI-Driven Analytics Platform) Pixxel (Hyperspectral Imaging Satellites, Satellite Data Analytics Platform)

(Hyperspectral Imaging Satellites, Satellite Data Analytics Platform) NatureMetrics (Environmental DNA Monitoring, Biodiversity Assessment Tools)

(Environmental DNA Monitoring, Biodiversity Assessment Tools) John Deere (See & Spray Technology, Operations Center)

(See & Spray Technology, Operations Center) Ag Leader Technology (InCommand Displays, AgFiniti Cloud Platform)

(InCommand Displays, AgFiniti Cloud Platform) Raven Industries (Viper 4+ Field Computer, Slingshot Data Management System).

Crop Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Technology (Sensing and Imagery, Variable Rate Technology, Automation and Robotics)

• By Farm Type (Small, Medium, Large)

• By Application (Field mapping, Crop scouting and monitoring, Soil monitoring, Yield mapping and monitoring, Variable rate application, Weather tracking and forecasting, Others) Key Drivers • Revolutionizing Agriculture with Precision Solutions for Enhanced Productivity and Sustainable Crop Monitoring.



• Unlocking Growth Opportunities in Crop Monitoring with Automation Digital Tech and Precision Farming.

Innovations in IoT, AI, and remote sensing technologies have transformed crop monitoring, providing real-time data and actionable insights. Tools such as drones, GPS systems, and automated sensors allow farmers to make informed, data-driven decisions, reducing costs and boosting yield. Additionally, government initiatives supporting smart farming and sustainable agricultural practices are further driving the adoption of these advanced solutions, contributing to improved productivity and resource management in the agricultural sector.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Offering

In 2023, hardware dominated the crop monitoring market with a 52.8% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of high-tech equipment, including sensors, drones, GPS devices, and automated irrigation systems, which enhance precision agriculture. These tools enable farmers to monitor soil productivity, crop health, and weather patterns in real-time, supporting data-driven decisions. The rise of IoT devices and remote sensing technologies has further boosted crop monitoring efficiency. Additionally, the integration of automation and robotics in large-scale farming is improving productivity and resource utilization.

By Technology

In 2023, sensing and imagery held the largest market share of 44.8%, due to the growing adoption of remote sensing technologies, and high demand for drones and satellite imagery. Such tools offer high-quality and timely information on plant health, soil status, and environmental parameters which allows prompt and data-backed decision-making process, hence being pivotal in precision farming.

Automation and robotics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The adoption of autonomous tractors, robotic harvesters, and automated irrigation systems is transforming industrial farming by reducing labor reliance, speeding up operations, and boosting productivity, with continued advancements further driving growth in precision agriculture.

By Farm Type

In 2023, medium-sized farms led the crop monitoring market with a 38.7% share, attributed to increasing adoption of precision farming technologies for crop monitoring such as sensors, drones, and data analytics, which enhance the utilization of resources and aid in improving productivity.

Large farms are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increased use of automation, robotics, and IoT solutions. These farms require complex monitoring systems for large-scale operations, driving demand for high-performance hardware and data-driven insights to enhance sustainability and productivity.

By Application

In 2023, crop scouting and monitoring dominated the crop monitoring market with a 24.9% share, driven by the rising demand for real-time field information. Crop scouting solutions are increasingly popular for detecting pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies early, using technologies like drones, sensors, and satellite imagery to ensure timely interventions, improving productivity and reducing losses.

Yield mapping and monitoring is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the adoption of GPS-based mapping tools and data analytics, which help optimize resource use and maximize crop output.

Regional Growth in Crop Monitoring: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Grows Rapidly

In 2023, North America led the crop monitoring market with a 34.8% share, due to the region's extensive use of precision farming technologies and robust agricultural sector. Investments in solutions for smart agriculture, along with the emergence of technologically advanced crop monitoring systems, such as AgEagle Aerial Systems and Precision Hawk, have driven growth, allowing drones to provide real-time field data. Moreover, emphasis on sustainable agriculture in Canada is encouraging usage of IoT-based sensors and weather monitoring systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, primarily owing to growing food demand, an upsurge in agricultural activities, and favorable government initiatives aiding smart farming. China and India are also jumping well ahead on precision agriculture in developing markets, with companies such as XAG deploying drones to spray pesticides, while Fasal and DeHaat offer data-driven insights to help drive crop health and yield.

Recent Development

March 24, 2025Trimble has named SMS Equipment as the first Trimble Technology Outlet globally, offering Trimble grade control and site positioning systems for Komatsu, Bomag, and Takeuchi equipment. With 40+ locations across Canada and Alaska, SMS Equipment will provide comprehensive support to enhance productivity for contractors.

Feb 11, 2025 – Topcon Agriculture and Bonsai Robotics have partnered to enhance agricultural automation for permanent crops through vision-based autonomy and smart implement controls. This collaboration combines Bonsai Robotics’ autonomous driving expertise with Topcon’s sensor and connectivity solutions. The partnership aims to boost efficiency and productivity for farmers.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption and Usage Metrics

5.2 Data and Connectivity Metrics

5.3 Farmer Engagement and Satisfaction Metrics

5.4 Operational Efficiency Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Crop Monitoring Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Crop Monitoring Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Crop Monitoring Market Segmentation, by Farm Type

10. Crop Monitoring Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

