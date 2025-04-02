Qlarant Chief Technology Officer Selected for Leadership Maryland Executive Program

Easton, MD., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Chief Technology Officer Will Mapp, III joins the Leadership Maryland Executive Program class of 2025. As a member of the 32nd class, Mapp joins 53 other executives from across the state to complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program.

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

As Chief Technology Officer, Will Mapp keeps a constant eye on the future and ensures Qlarant is at the forefront of the latest and emerging technologies. He has an extensive background in software product development and building new, innovative technologies. His focus is on delivering high customer value by using the right mix of human technique and advanced technology.

“I’m excited to spend time with the other people in my class examining these issues,” said Mapp. “This allows me the opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone and engage in interesting dialog.”

The program runs from April to December, and includes five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions. Sessions consider the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Mapp has been with Qlarant since 2020 in the role of Chief Technology Officer and focuses his efforts on the company’s RIViR® technology—a high-powered, artificially intelligent, data analytics platform designed to identify risk and guide users to meaningful resolutions. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Studio Code Works, a software development and technology solution company located in Silver Spring, Maryland. In that role, he built an IP portfolio spanning mobile, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and web technologies that included contracts with US Census Bureau (2 Patents Pending, Registered Trademarks, and Copyrights).

Mapp is a past Indus Entrepreneurs fellow of the RH Smith School of Business, has specializations in Gamification from the Wharton School of Business, and proven experience using machine learning and artificial intelligence in media.

“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to the Executive Program,” said David Fike, President and CEO, Leadership Maryland (class of 2016). “After a careful review and interview process, I am confident that this class represents a powerful cross-section of leaders who have a strong desire to make a broader impact within our state.”

Several Qlarant leaders are graduates of the Maryland Leadership Executive Program including the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Technology Officer, and the former President of Qlarant Integrity Solutions. “We find the experience impactful for our senior leadership team,” said Qlarant Chief Executive Officer Ron Forsythe, Jr, PhD. “We are proud to continue our participation in this much respected program.”

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 550 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

Attachment