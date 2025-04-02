Organ-on-a-Chip Market Projected to Hit USD 1.64 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 34.04% CAGR | SNS Insider

Pune, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organ-on-a-Chip Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Organ-on-a-Chip Market was valued at USD 117.67 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,641.51 million by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 34.04% from 2024 to 2032.

This remarkable growth is propelled by the increasing need for more accurate and human-relevant drug testing models, advancements in microfluidics technology, and a global shift toward reducing animal testing in pharmaceutical research.





Market Overview

Organ-on-a-Chip technology is revolutionizing the landscape of drug discovery and development with its microengineered systems mimicking human organ function. OOC chips allow for the more accurate evaluation of drug efficacy and toxicity, thus maximizing preclinical predictive value. Adoption in the United States has been significant, with governmental agencies as well as private organizations investing heavily in OOC technology to speed up drug development procedures and reduce the use of animal models.

The increasing need for personalized medicine also increases the importance of OOC platforms. Through the generation of patient-specific organ models, such technologies promote the creation of personalized therapeutic approaches for chronic diseases, such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Also, stringent regulation paradigms calling for alternative approaches for testing have hastened the implementation of OOC systems in different industries.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 117.67 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1,641.51 million CAGR CAGR of 34.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Products & Services

The services segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 53% of the overall revenue share. This is due to the increasing trend among biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms to outsource specialized activities like custom chip design, consulting, and technical support. With OOC technologies becoming more complex, tapping external expertise enables these firms to concentrate on core research activities, thus improving efficiency and innovation.

Conversely, the products segment is anticipated to be the highest-growing during the forecast period. Ongoing innovations in microfabrication and cell culture methods are propelling the creation of more advanced OOC devices. The growing availability of standardized, ready-to-use chips is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

By Application

In terms of revenue, drug discovery made up 61% of the total in 2023 and was the leading application. The capability of OOC platforms to offer human-relevant models for preclinical testing has transformed the evaluation of drug efficacy and toxicity, lowering high clinical attrition rates.

The toxicology research area is expected to expand at the highest rate. OOC systems provide a more precise and ethical substitute for animal testing by mimicking human physiological reactions, enhancing the veracity of toxicity tests, and providing improved safety profiles for new drugs.

By End-Use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment was the market leader in 2023, commanding a revenue share of 73%. OOC technologies are increasingly being incorporated by these organizations to speed up drug development processes, save costs, and enhance the reliability of preclinical testing results.

The most rapidly expanding end-use application is academic and research institutions. The use of OOC platforms in these institutions enables advanced disease modeling and basic research, enabling collaborations that spur innovation and broaden the scope of OOC technologies.

Organ-on-a-Chip Market Segmentation

By Products & Service

Products Instrument Devices Liver-on-a-Chip Lung-on-a-Chip Intestine-on-a-Chip Kidney-on-a-Chip Heart-on-a-Chip Others

Services

By Application

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Others

By Model Type

Organ-based model

Disease-based model

By Purpose

Therapeutic purpose

Research purpose

By End Use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America was the largest organ-on-chip market in 2023, with 51% of the total revenue. This dominance is fueled by high investments in biomedical research, the presence of prominent industry players, and favorable regulatory policies supporting the use of cutting-edge technologies. Efforts by institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have also helped reinforce the position of the region's market.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Some of the reasons behind this aggressive growth are elevated investments in healthcare infrastructure, a rising focus on pharma R&D, and an active strategy of embracing emerging medical technologies in markets such as Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recent Developments

February 2025 – Oxford University spin-out OrganOx secured USD 142 million to support its expansion in the U.S. The technology of the company maintains donated organs with blood at normal body temperatures and has been used in more than 5,000 transplant procedures since 2021.

March 2024 – Emulate Inc. worked with the FDA to create liver-on-chip models that can enhance drug toxicity testing protocols. The collaboration is intended to build standardized protocols for incorporating OOC technology into regulatory assessments.

April 2024 – CN Bio raised USD 21 million in Series B funding from Bayland Capital and CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. The funds will be used to fuel product development and address growing demand for OOC solutions, driven by drug R&D advances and regulatory shifts like the US FDA Modernization Act 2.0.

March 2024 – MIMETAS became part of the Centre for Animal-Free Biomedical Translation, a project backed by €124 million of Dutch National Growth Fund. The partnership is set to promote animal-free biomedical innovations.

October 2024 – Scientists at the University of the Basque Country (UPV) created artificial skin based on OOC technology to discontinue animal testing for drug development. The breakthrough seeks to alleviate ethical issues and enhance the predictive power of preclinical studies.





