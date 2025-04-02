Agriculture IoT Market to Reach USD 60.12 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture IoT Market Size Analysis:

“The Agriculture IoT Market , valued at USD 23.41 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 60.12 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.12% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Deere & Company (John Deere Operations Center, JDLink)

Trimble Inc. (Trimble Ag Software, GFX-750 Display System)

Raven Industries Inc. (Viper 4 Plus Field Computer, RS1 Steering System)

AGCO Corporation (Fuse Connected Services, AgCommand)

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. (X35 Console, CropSpec Sensors)

Blue River Technology (See and Spray, Tractor Integration)

Valmont Industries Inc. (Valley 365, BaseStation3)

FarmWise Labs (Titan FT-35, Vulcan)

Cropin (SmartFarm, SmartRisk)

Agrostar (AgroStar Agronomy App, Farm Solutions Platform)

Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco Kinetic for Cities, Cisco Industrial IoT Networking)

Telit Corporate Group (Telit IoT Platform, Telit IoT Modules)

SWIIM System Ltd. (SWIIM Water Management, SWIIM Crop Monitoring)

Decisive Farming Corp. (My Farm Manager, Croptivity)

The Climate Corporation (Climate FieldView, FieldView Drive)

Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi IoT Platform, Lumada)

Farmers Edge Inc. (FarmCommand, Smart VR)

International Business Machines Corporation IBM (IBM Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, IBM Food Trust)

SlantRange Inc. (SlantView Analytics, 3PX Sensor)

Heliospectra AB (LX60 Series, ELIXIA)

Agriculture IoT Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 23.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 60.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.12% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • IoT-Powered Precision Farming Enhances Efficiency, Optimizes Resource Use, Reduces Waste, and Supports Sustainable Agriculture for Higher Crop Yields.

The increasing adoption of smart farming solutions, precision agriculture, and automation is driving market growth. Rising demand for real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and resource optimization is fueling adoption. IoT-enabled sensors, drones, and AI-driven analytics are transforming farming efficiency and sustainability. Future opportunities lie in AI-integrated IoT, 5G connectivity, and blockchain for supply chain transparency. Government initiatives supporting digital agriculture and climate-resilient farming practices will further propel expansion. As the sector embraces connectivity and automation, Agriculture IoT is set to revolutionize global food production and resource management.

The U.S. Agriculture IoT Market, valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.94% from 2024 to 2032.

The growth of the U.S. Agriculture IoT Market is driven by increasing adoption of precision farming, automation, and smart irrigation solutions. Rising demand for real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and resource optimization is fueling adoption. Advancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT-enabled sensors enhance crop productivity and sustainability. Government initiatives supporting digital agriculture, coupled with the integration of 5G and cloud computing, are accelerating market expansion.

By Component, Hardware Segment Leads Agriculture IoT Market, Capturing 46% Revenue Share in 2023

In 2023, the hardware segment led the Agriculture IoT Market with a share of about 46% of total revenue. This dominance is a result of widespread use of IoT-enabled devices like sensors, drones, GPS trackers, and automated irrigation systems. These technologies are essential in real-time monitoring, precision farming, and automation, which greatly boost agricultural efficiency. Also, rising investments in smart farm infrastructure are driving the demand for IoT hardware solutions, which are guaranteeing better productivity, resource efficiency, and data-based decision-making in agriculture today.

By Deployment, On-Premise Solutions Dominate Agriculture IoT Market, Holding 57% Revenue Share in 2023

On-premise solutions dominated the Agriculture IoT Market in 2023 with around 57% of total revenue. Such domination is fueled by farmers' demands for complete mastery of their data, with emphasis on security and minimizing dependence on outside networks. On-premises deployments enable seamless operations where internet connectivity in rural settings may be weak, which makes precision farming perfect for such. Data processing in real-time also limits latency, hence improving decision-making and efficiency. With increasing concern for data privacy, on-premises solutions remain the agricultural IoT application provider of choice.

By Connectivity, Cellular Segment Dominates Agriculture IoT Market, Capturing 39% Revenue Share in 2023

Cellular segment dominated the Agriculture IoT Market in 2023 with around 39% of overall revenue. This is due to its widespread coverage, robust connectivity, and capability to enable large-scale IoT installations in rural agricultural regions. Cellular networks make real-time data transfer for precision agriculture, animal tracking, and automated irrigation possible, facilitating effective farm management. Moreover, the growing presence of 4G and 5G networks further consolidates its position in driving smart agriculture solutions, boosting connectivity, productivity, and decision-making across the sector.

By Application, Precision Farming Dominates Agriculture IoT Market, Capturing 41% Revenue Share in 2023

In 2023, precision farming emerged as the leading segment in the Agriculture IoT Market, accounting for approximately 41% of total revenue. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of IoT-enabled sensors, GPS technology, and data analytics to optimize crop yield and resource efficiency. Precision farming enhances productivity through real-time monitoring of soil health, weather patterns, and irrigation needs. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and cost-effective farming solutions is accelerating adoption, making precision farming a cornerstone of modern agricultural innovation.

By Farm Type, Large Farms Segment Leads Agriculture IoT Market, Holding 52% Revenue Share in 2023

The large farms segment led the Agriculture IoT Market in 2023, garnering about 52% of overall revenue. This dominance comes from their capability to invest in sophisticated IoT technologies, such as precision agriculture, automated irrigation, and AI analytics. Small farms lack economies of scale, making seamless incorporation of intelligent solutions difficult in terms of maximizing productivity and efficiency. Moreover, their underdeveloped infrastructure and limited access to resources mean the use of advanced farming technologies is simply unaffordable, thus weakening their foothold in the smart farming era.

Agriculture IoT Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

Others

By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Aquaculture

Others

By Farm Type

Large

Mid-sized

Small





Asia Pacific Leads Agriculture IoT Market, Capturing 37% Revenue Share in 2023

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the Agriculture IoT Market, securing approximately 37% of total revenue. This leadership is fueled by the region’s vast agricultural land, rapid adoption of smart farming technologies, and government-backed digital agriculture initiatives. Countries like China, India, and Japan are heavily investing in IoT-driven precision farming, automation, and AI analytics. Additionally, rising food demand, urbanization, and resource optimization needs are accelerating IoT adoption in agriculture.

North America to Grow at Fastest CAGR of 10.67% in Agriculture IoT Market

North America is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.67% from 2024 to 2032 in the Agriculture IoT Market. This rapid growth is driven by advanced technological infrastructure, strong investments in precision agriculture, and widespread high-speed connectivity. The region is integrating AI, cloud computing, and automation to enhance farming efficiency. Additionally, rising concerns over sustainability and resource optimization are further propelling the adoption of IoT-based smart agriculture solutions.



