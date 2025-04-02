Stanbridge University Announces the Opening of Its New San Diego Campus

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is pleased to announce the opening of its new San Diego Branch campus in San Marcos. The San Diego campus is Stanbridge University’s fourth campus, with three additional locations across Southern California in Irvine, Alhambra, and Riverside.

“Stanbridge University is a great asset to our community,” stated Rebecca Jones, Mayor of San Marcos. “This campus is exactly what we need to make our city a healthcare hub for local talent. I marveled at the technology in the Virtual Reality Lab and the amazing classrooms and life-like manikins that actually have vital signs and can mimic different conditions that students must react to for hands-on learning.”

"Our expansion to San Diego marks an exciting opportunity to increase access to quality healthcare education," said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. "Equipped with advanced technology, the new campus will provide high-quality learning experiences for our students while addressing California’s critical nursing shortage. We are committed to shaping the future of healthcare by producing highly skilled, compassionate nurses and other healthcare clinicians ready to make an immediate impact."

In 2024, Stanbridge University was recognized with the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs in America Award by Research.com. In 2023, Stanbridge University’s Orange County campus was awarded the #1 Nursing College in California by Niche.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For more information about this topic, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266, or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.