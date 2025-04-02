Blank Rome Welcomes Seasoned Trial Attorney Shane Pennington as Partner in Business Litigation and Appellate Practices

Houston, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Shane Pennington has joined the firm’s Houston office as a partner in the Business Litigation group and member of the Appellate Litigation practice and Cannabis and Life Sciences industry teams. A leading trial attorney, he focuses his practice on federal appeals and challenges to federal agency action under the Administrative Procedure Act (“APA”). Shane joins Blank Rome from Porter Wright Morris and Arthur LLP, where he was partner and co-chair of the firm’s Administrative and Regulatory Law practice group.

“We are excited to welcome Shane to the firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Shane’s proven track record of achieving landmark results in appellate courts and his ability to navigate the intricacies of federal regulations and related challenges make him a tremendous asset to our team and the clients we serve in a variety of industries. We are confident that Shane will enhance our firm’s reputation for litigation excellence and exceptional client service.”

A former law clerk to three federal judges and seasoned litigator, Shane has argued cases in the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the First, Fifth, Ninth, and D.C. Circuits, securing ground-breaking results for clients. For example, in a series of cases on behalf of veterans and scientists, Shane raised a novel claim under the Freedom of Information Act to uncover a secret 2018 Opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel that revealed the unlawfulness of a longstanding agency policy that had obstructed cannabis research for more than half a century. Shane regularly litigates cases before state and federal courts that involve state and federal agencies and pertain to the APA; the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”); and the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Additionally, Shane has drafted numerous petitions for certiorari and merits-stage briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Shane brings invaluable knowledge and capabilities to our firm,” said Jayme L. Butcher, partner and co-chair of the Business Litigation group. “His adept handling of federal appeals and regulatory challenges, paired with his in-depth knowledge of administrative law and his innovative approaches to resolving complex legal issues, will greatly benefit our clients and strengthen our appellate and business litigation capabilities.”

Leveraging experience gained from his former clerkships and extensive courtroom appearances, Shane brings unique insight and strategic thinking to assist clients facing complex regulatory issues. Clients turn to Shane to advance their strategic goals within existing regulatory and legal frameworks, but also to develop creative strategies to reimagine those frameworks amidst rapidly changing industries. To that end, Shane often advocates for clients at the administrative level, working with state and federal regulators to devise novel solutions to seemingly intractable problems. He has represented companies, scientists, and industry coalitions before the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), the Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”), the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), the Department of Justice (“DOJ”), and the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also counsels clients on federal regulatory issues involving a number of industries, including pharmaceuticals, controlled substances, energy, aviation, and agriculture.

“I am thrilled to join Blank Rome,” said Shane. “The synergies between my clients and the firm’s practices and industry teams, especially in areas like cannabis, life sciences, and government contracts, make it a perfect fit. Blank Rome’s national reputation, geographic reach, and leading litigation department, which includes several former federal judges, create a unique opportunity to further build my practice, support clients from the Blank Rome platform, and contribute to the continued growth of the firm’s Appellate Litigation practice.”

Cannabis and Life Sciences

Shane has argued and won cases in federal court against DEA and DOJ challenging barriers to research involving schedule I substances, and he is currently leading the largest industry coalition supporting the DOJ’s proposal to transfer marijuana from schedule I to schedule III. Shane also represents a number of companies and organizations seeking certificates of registration from DEA to advance their research and product development goals. Through this and other experience, he has earned a reputation as a national leader on federal drug policy and the interplay between the federal CSA and APA.

“Shane is an excellent addition to our firm and our growing Cannabis practice,” said Scott H. Moskol, partner and co-chair of the firm’s Cannabis practice. “Our corporate cannabis attorneys possess extensive knowledge of the legal, regulatory, and business complexities that companies in the industry face. Shane is well known in the cannabis arena for his sophisticated work and his experience will add to our regulatory capabilities and add valuable litigation experience to our services. We are eager to collaborate with Shane to support our cannabis clients.”

Rachael G. Pontikes, who recently joined Blank Rome as a partner in the Life Sciences industry team and Business Litigation group, added, “The life sciences industry is experiencing a period of rapid change particularly on the regulatory front, creating many opportunities and challenges for developers of drugs and devices. We are committed to providing our life sciences and healthcare clients with strategic counsel to address the unique needs of the market. Collaborating with Shane will further expand our already robust capabilities, particularly on APA and federation litigation matters, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Government Contracts

Shane also represents clients from other industries facing regulatory challenges before a number of federal agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, the Consumer Products Safety Commission, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Trade Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and more.

“We are delighted to welcome Shane to Blank Rome,” said Justin A. Chiarodo, partner and co-chair of the Government Contracts practice. “The diversity of Shane’s administrative law and appellate experience will help our clients operating in heavily regulated industries, including the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. We are looking forward to Shane’s contributions to our clients, particularly during this time of regulatory change.”

Shane earned his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law, and his B.A. from the University of Houston. While in law school, he served as both the Articles Editor for the Texas Law Review and as Managing Editor with Texas Review of Law and Politics. Shane has published extensively on topics related to administrative law and drug policy. Shane often provides commentary on administrative law issues to the Yale Journal on Regulation Notice & Comment blog and is a regular contributor to the “News From the Circuits” column published in the American Bar Association’s Administrative and Regulatory Law News.

