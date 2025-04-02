Getty Images and Shutterstock Receive Second Request from the U.S. Department of Justice





NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) and Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) today announced the companies have each received a Request for Additional Information and Documentary Material (Second Request) from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with Getty Images’ proposed merger with Shutterstock.

The Second Request was issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The effect of the Second Request is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after Getty Images and Shutterstock have substantially complied with the request, unless that period is extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the DOJ.

Getty Images and Shutterstock intend to continue working cooperatively with the DOJ and other non-US regulators to obtain regulatory clearance for the proposed merger as expeditiously as possible. The proposed transaction remains subject to Shutterstock stockholder approval as well as other customary closing conditions.

Both parties continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2025.

