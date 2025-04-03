IRS HELP’s Jennifer O’Neill Featured in HelloNation for Expert Guidance on Tax Filing in a Complex Regulatory Climate

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer O’Neill of IRS HELP is featured in the latest edition of Hello Sacramento, published by HelloNation, where she offers expert advice on navigating tax season with clarity and confidence. Her article, Navigate Taxes with a Professional Guide , addresses the growing question many taxpayers ask each year: Should I do my taxes on my own or hire a professional?

In a landscape where tax laws continue to evolve and filing requirements become more nuanced, O’Neill explains that hiring a tax professional can provide far more than convenience. From uncovering deductions to avoiding filing mistakes, her insights underscore how professional tax support is not only a safeguard against costly errors but also a strategic investment in financial health.

O’Neill emphasizes that a seasoned tax professional brings years of education and up-to-date knowledge that automated software and online searches cannot replicate. This is particularly valuable for individuals with more complex financial profiles, such as freelance income, investment portfolios, rental properties, or small business ownership. She notes that even taxpayers with relatively simple returns often benefit from personalized guidance, especially following major life events like marriage, homeownership, or career changes.

The article also highlights that one of the most overlooked advantages of professional tax preparation is peace of mind. Mistakes on tax returns can lead to audits, penalties, or delays in processing. A tax professional ensures accuracy and compliance and can represent a client in the event of an IRS inquiry or dispute. This added layer of protection is especially important as tax regulations become more stringent and filing errors carry higher stakes.

As tax season progresses, many individuals search for answers to questions such as “How do I know if I’m filing my taxes correctly?” or “What happens if I make a mistake on my return?” O’Neill’s guidance is designed to meet those concerns head-on with practical, informed advice rooted in years of experience.

In addition to accuracy and support, the article points to the value of time. Preparing taxes can be stressful and time-consuming. Partnering with a qualified tax professional allows individuals to focus on what matters most while gaining the assurance that their returns are complete, accurate, and optimized.

To read the full article and learn more about IRS HELP’s approach to professional tax filing, visit hellonation.com and explore the latest edition of Hello Sacramento.







About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach—blending educational content with promotional storytelling—HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6ef94da-2d76-403a-909e-2b75ce199a73