Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2025

 | Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 6/2025

 

Copenhagen, 3 April 2025


Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2025

The financial calendar for 2025 has been revised.

Annual General Meeting                    9 April 2025

Interim report Q1 2025                      20 May 2025 (previously 14 May)

Interim report Q2 2025                     27 August 2025

Interim report Q3 2025                      11 November 2025

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & External Communication. +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and External Communication. +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment


Attachments

Company Announcement no 6 2025